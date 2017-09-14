THQ Nordic and Rainbow Studios Announce MX vs ATV All Out

Phoenix, AZ – THQ Nordic and Rainbow Studios announced today the complete off-road racing and lifestyle experience, MX vs ATV All Out . Currently in development for PC, PlayStation4 and Xbox One, MX vs ATV All Out is slated for release in early 2018.

“All Out is the culmination of Rainbow’s decades-long commitment to creating the most comprehensive and fun off-road racing games!” said Klemens Kreuzer, managing director, THQ Nordic GmbH. “Whether your pulling off stunts on your own private compound, exploring wide-open terrain in a UTV, or racing in 16-player online competitions, All Out invites players of all ages and skill levels to experience the freedom of racing and competing off-road.”

What does it mean to go All Out?