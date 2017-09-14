The List: Racer X Maine Event All-Stars

The List Racer X Maine Event All-Stars

September 14, 2017 3:25pm


This weekend at the Racer X Maine Event presented by TCX you’ll notice a select group of riders wearing a special bib with a bull’s-eye on it. These riders were picked by Racer X and MX207 to be our All-Stars for the weekend and will be “the riders to beat.”

Below are the riders that will be All-Stars for the Racer X Maine Event this weekend at MX207. Think you got what it takes to win? Join us this weekend.

RJ Hampshire

  • Hometown: Hudson, FL
  • Age: 21
  • All-Star Class: 125cc Two-Stroke
  • Gear Sponsor: Alias
  • Helmet Sponsor: 6D
  • Goggle Sponsor: 100%
  • Accomplishments:
    2014 Nicky Hayden AMA Horizon Award Winner
    2017 MXGP of USA MX2 overall winner
    Current member of GEICO Honda
  • Instagram: @rjhampshire

Luke Neese

  • Hometown: Jamestown, NC
  • Age: 16
  • All-Star Class: Schoolboy (12-16)
  • Gear Sponsor: Thor
  • Helmet Sponsor: Scorpion
  • Goggles Sponsor: EKS Brand
  • Other Sponsors: Jim Neese Rider Development, Triangle Cycles, BluCru, Dunlop, Peters Auto-mall, Boyesen, TCX boots, Total Control Suspension, Bundy Built, Protel, Ti-Lube, Liquid Performance, FMF, Ti dezigns, Cycra, OGIO, Pit Posse, Works Connection, Sunstar, Braking, Rydcrew, G2 Trading, and Braap Supply. 
  • Top Results:
    2017: Three Amateur National Championships “Spring Classic” 250B Limited, 250B, and Schoolboy 2
    2017: Daytona SX Amateur National Championship 250B Limited
    2017: Loretta Lynn’s Mid-East Regional Championship
  • Instagram: @lukeneese125

Nick Romano

  • Hometown: Bayside, NY
  • Age: 12
  • All-Star Class: 85cc (9-11)
  • Gear Sponsor: JT
  • Helmet Sponsor: Bell
  • Goggle Sponsor: Oakley
  • Other Sponsors: Team Green Kawasaki, Team Dunlop, Bell Helmets, Razor, Ryno Power, David Kilgore, JT Racing, Renthal, PR2, Maxima oils, Pro Circuit, Alpinestars, Mobius, Nihilo Concepts, and Hinson.
  • Top Results at Loretta’s:
    2012: 2nd | 51 (4-6) AMA 1 Stock
    2014: 1st | 51 (7-9) Limited
    2015: 3rd | 65cc (7-9) Limited
    2016: 3rd | 85cc (9-11) Limited
    2017: 3rd | 85cc (9-11) Limited
  • Instagram: @nickromano411

Justin Allen

  • Hometown: Merrimack, NH
  • Age: 12
  • All-Star Class: 85cc (9-13)
  • Gear Sponsor: Fox
  • Other Sponsors: Lashway Lumber, Factory Connection, Pilgrim Powersports, Dunlop, Twin Air, Sunstar, Motorex, and S4mx.com.
  • Accomplishments: 
    Qualified for Loretta’s last five years on 50, 65, and 85.
    2017: Finished sixth in Mini Sr. (12-13) moto two at Loretta’s.
  • Instagram: @justinmx26

Owen Covell

  • Hometown: Plymouth, MA
  • Age: 11
  • All-Star Class: 65cc (7-11)
  • Gear Sponsor: Shift
  • Helmet Sponsor: 6D
  • Goggle Sponsor: 100%
  • Other Sponsors: Pilgram Powersports, Pax Racing, Motor Bikes Plus, Factory Connection, S4 Graphics, EBC Brakes, Nihilo, Wareham MX, Driven Athletics, White Dog Farm.
  • Accomplishments:
    2016, Loretta’s: 5th | 65cc (7-9) Limited
    2015: King of the Classic at MX207
  • Instagram: @owencovell224

Canyon Richards

  • Hometown: Egg Harbor Township, NJ
  • Age: 9
  • All-Star Class: 51cc (7-8)
  • Gear Sponsor: Answer
  • Helmet Sponsor: 6D
  • Goggle Sponsor: 100%
  • Other Sponsors: Nihilo, Atlas, Motocrossvest, Throttle Jockey, Pro Taper, Traction MX, Illusive, Allsport Dynamics, CTI, Flo, Rainbow Farms Fuel, and Nost.
  • Top Results at Loretta’s:
    2015: 1st | 51cc (4-6) Shaft Drive Limited
    2017: 4th | 51cc (7-8) Limited
  • Instagram: @canyonrichards316

Brittany Gagne

  • Hometown: Dummer, NH
  • Ag: 24
  • All-Star Class: Women (14+)
  • Gear Sponsor: Troy Lee Designs
  • Helmet Sponsor: 6D
  • Goggle Sponsor: Scott
    Other Sponsors: ODI Grips, FMF, Deft Family, Leatt, Mobius, Fuel Clothing, Factory Connection, Hammer Head Designs, Works Connection, Gaerne, Dunlop, Twin Air, No Toil, D’Cor Visuals, and VP Racing Fuel.
  • Accomplishments:
    Professional Women's Motocross rider at the age of 15 in the U.S. and Canada. 16 Career Championships. Won a 450 B Championship, along with two top three championship finishes with the guys in the Open and 450 Amateur. Undefeated for two seasons in the Women's Class.
  • Instagram: @brittgagne265

Bryce Shelly

  • Hometown: Telford, PA
  • Age: 13
  • All-Star Class: Mini Sr. (12-15)
  • Gear Sponsor: O’Neil
  • Helmet Sponsor: Arai
  • Goggle Sponsor: X Brand
  • Other Sponsors: Mom and Dad, Gram and Pop, MX for Christ, Fred at VPE Racing, Dan at Callahan MX School, Works Connection, Dunlop, Twin Air, Nihilo, and Moto Master Brake Pads
  • Accomplishments:
    2017, Loretta’s: 7th | Mini Sr. 1 (12-13)
  • Instagram: @bryceshelly34