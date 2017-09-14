The List: Racer X Maine Event All-Stars

This weekend at the Racer X Maine Event presented by TCX you’ll notice a select group of riders wearing a special bib with a bull’s-eye on it. These riders were picked by Racer X and MX207 to be our All-Stars for the weekend and will be “the riders to beat.”
Below are the riders that will be All-Stars for the Racer X Maine Event this weekend at MX207. Think you got what it takes to win? Join us this weekend.
RJ Hampshire
- Hometown: Hudson, FL
- Age: 21
- All-Star Class: 125cc Two-Stroke
- Gear Sponsor: Alias
- Helmet Sponsor: 6D
- Goggle Sponsor: 100%
- Accomplishments:
2014 Nicky Hayden AMA Horizon Award Winner
2017 MXGP of USA MX2 overall winner
Current member of GEICO Honda
- Instagram: @rjhampshire
Luke Neese
- Hometown: Jamestown, NC
- Age: 16
- All-Star Class: Schoolboy (12-16)
- Gear Sponsor: Thor
- Helmet Sponsor: Scorpion
- Goggles Sponsor: EKS Brand
- Other Sponsors: Jim Neese Rider Development, Triangle Cycles, BluCru, Dunlop, Peters Auto-mall, Boyesen, TCX boots, Total Control Suspension, Bundy Built, Protel, Ti-Lube, Liquid Performance, FMF, Ti dezigns, Cycra, OGIO, Pit Posse, Works Connection, Sunstar, Braking, Rydcrew, G2 Trading, and Braap Supply.
- Top Results:
2017: Three Amateur National Championships “Spring Classic” 250B Limited, 250B, and Schoolboy 2
2017: Daytona SX Amateur National Championship 250B Limited
2017: Loretta Lynn’s Mid-East Regional Championship
- Instagram: @lukeneese125
Nick Romano
- Hometown: Bayside, NY
- Age: 12
- All-Star Class: 85cc (9-11)
- Gear Sponsor: JT
- Helmet Sponsor: Bell
- Goggle Sponsor: Oakley
- Other Sponsors: Team Green Kawasaki, Team Dunlop, Bell Helmets, Razor, Ryno Power, David Kilgore, JT Racing, Renthal, PR2, Maxima oils, Pro Circuit, Alpinestars, Mobius, Nihilo Concepts, and Hinson.
- Top Results at Loretta’s:
2012: 2nd | 51 (4-6) AMA 1 Stock
2014: 1st | 51 (7-9) Limited
2015: 3rd | 65cc (7-9) Limited
2016: 3rd | 85cc (9-11) Limited
2017: 3rd | 85cc (9-11) Limited
- Instagram: @nickromano411
Justin Allen
- Hometown: Merrimack, NH
- Age: 12
- All-Star Class: 85cc (9-13)
- Gear Sponsor: Fox
- Other Sponsors: Lashway Lumber, Factory Connection, Pilgrim Powersports, Dunlop, Twin Air, Sunstar, Motorex, and S4mx.com.
- Accomplishments:
Qualified for Loretta’s last five years on 50, 65, and 85.
2017: Finished sixth in Mini Sr. (12-13) moto two at Loretta’s.
- Instagram: @justinmx26
Owen Covell
- Hometown: Plymouth, MA
- Age: 11
- All-Star Class: 65cc (7-11)
- Gear Sponsor: Shift
- Helmet Sponsor: 6D
- Goggle Sponsor: 100%
- Other Sponsors: Pilgram Powersports, Pax Racing, Motor Bikes Plus, Factory Connection, S4 Graphics, EBC Brakes, Nihilo, Wareham MX, Driven Athletics, White Dog Farm.
- Accomplishments:
2016, Loretta’s: 5th | 65cc (7-9) Limited
2015: King of the Classic at MX207
- Instagram: @owencovell224
Canyon Richards
- Hometown: Egg Harbor Township, NJ
- Age: 9
- All-Star Class: 51cc (7-8)
- Gear Sponsor: Answer
- Helmet Sponsor: 6D
- Goggle Sponsor: 100%
- Other Sponsors: Nihilo, Atlas, Motocrossvest, Throttle Jockey, Pro Taper, Traction MX, Illusive, Allsport Dynamics, CTI, Flo, Rainbow Farms Fuel, and Nost.
- Top Results at Loretta’s:
2015: 1st | 51cc (4-6) Shaft Drive Limited
2017: 4th | 51cc (7-8) Limited
- Instagram: @canyonrichards316
Brittany Gagne
- Hometown: Dummer, NH
- Ag: 24
- All-Star Class: Women (14+)
- Gear Sponsor: Troy Lee Designs
- Helmet Sponsor: 6D
- Goggle Sponsor: Scott
Other Sponsors: ODI Grips, FMF, Deft Family, Leatt, Mobius, Fuel Clothing, Factory Connection, Hammer Head Designs, Works Connection, Gaerne, Dunlop, Twin Air, No Toil, D’Cor Visuals, and VP Racing Fuel.
- Accomplishments:
Professional Women's Motocross rider at the age of 15 in the U.S. and Canada. 16 Career Championships. Won a 450 B Championship, along with two top three championship finishes with the guys in the Open and 450 Amateur. Undefeated for two seasons in the Women's Class.
- Instagram: @brittgagne265
Brittany Gagne has gone from being a regular here at MX207 to traveling the country for the WMX Series and even went to Canada where she did very well. This weekend she will return to MX207 to run the bib as the Women's 14+ ALL STAR at the Racer X Maine Event presented by @tcxbootsusa @brittgagne265 #racerxmaineevent #mx207: @debdebbiedebra7x
Bryce Shelly
- Hometown: Telford, PA
- Age: 13
- All-Star Class: Mini Sr. (12-15)
- Gear Sponsor: O’Neil
- Helmet Sponsor: Arai
- Goggle Sponsor: X Brand
- Other Sponsors: Mom and Dad, Gram and Pop, MX for Christ, Fred at VPE Racing, Dan at Callahan MX School, Works Connection, Dunlop, Twin Air, Nihilo, and Moto Master Brake Pads
- Accomplishments:
2017, Loretta’s: 7th | Mini Sr. 1 (12-13)
- Instagram: @bryceshelly34