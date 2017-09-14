Racer X Films: Garage Build 2017 Yamaha YZ250

Yamaha’s YZ250 hasn’t seen major updates in years in terms of performance, but it is still the 250 two-stroke of choice for many who are buying in that market. I wanted to blend that bike’s rock-solid performance with the history and swagger of the 1984 YZ250, all while keeping the cost low.

Products Used:

Cycra

Yellow Plastic Kit

www.cycraracing.com

Pro Circuit

Works Exhaust Pipe and Carbon/Ti Shorty Silencer

www.procircuit.com

Dunlop

MX3S Tires (front and rear)

www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com

DeCal Works

Custom Retro Graphics

www.decalmx.com

Rekluse

Manual Torqdrive Clutch and Cover

www.rekluse.com

Maxima

Pro Filter Air Filter, Chain Lube, SC1, Contact Cleaner, K2 Premix

www.maximausa.com

Renthal

Bars, Grips, Chain

www.renthal.com

Moto Tassinari

V-Force Reed Block

www.mototassinari.com

Clarke Manufacturing

Yellow Fuel Tank

www.clarkemfg.com

Dubya

Cerakote Treatment on Stock Hubs, DID Rims

www.dubyausa.com

Lightspeed Carbon Fiber

Fork Guards, Case Saver

www.lightspeedcarbon.com

Works Connection

Clutch Perch, Clutch and Brake Lever, Chain Adjuster Blocks, Launch Control

www.worksconnection.com

Supersprox

Sprocket

www.supersproxusa.com