Racer X Films: Garage Build 2017 Yamaha YZ250
Yamaha’s YZ250 hasn’t seen major updates in years in terms of performance, but it is still the 250 two-stroke of choice for many who are buying in that market. I wanted to blend that bike’s rock-solid performance with the history and swagger of the 1984 YZ250, all while keeping the cost low.
Products Used:
Cycra
Yellow Plastic Kit
www.cycraracing.com
Pro Circuit
Works Exhaust Pipe and Carbon/Ti Shorty Silencer
www.procircuit.com
Dunlop
MX3S Tires (front and rear)
www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com
DeCal Works
Custom Retro Graphics
www.decalmx.com
Rekluse
Manual Torqdrive Clutch and Cover
www.rekluse.com
Maxima
Pro Filter Air Filter, Chain Lube, SC1, Contact Cleaner, K2 Premix
www.maximausa.com
Renthal
Bars, Grips, Chain
www.renthal.com
Moto Tassinari
V-Force Reed Block
www.mototassinari.com
Clarke Manufacturing
Yellow Fuel Tank
www.clarkemfg.com
Dubya
Cerakote Treatment on Stock Hubs, DID Rims
www.dubyausa.com
Lightspeed Carbon Fiber
Fork Guards, Case Saver
www.lightspeedcarbon.com
Works Connection
Clutch Perch, Clutch and Brake Lever, Chain Adjuster Blocks, Launch Control
www.worksconnection.com
Supersprox
Sprocket
www.supersproxusa.com
