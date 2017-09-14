Racer X Films: Garage Build 2017 Yamaha YZ250

September 14, 2017

Yamaha’s YZ250 hasn’t seen major updates in years in terms of performance, but it is still the 250 two-stroke of choice for many who are buying in that market. I wanted to blend that bike’s rock-solid performance with the history and swagger of the 1984 YZ250, all while keeping the cost low.

Products Used:

Cycra

Yellow Plastic Kit
www.cycraracing.com

Pro Circuit

Works Exhaust Pipe and Carbon/Ti Shorty Silencer
www.procircuit.com

Dunlop

MX3S Tires (front and rear)
www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com

DeCal Works

Custom Retro Graphics
www.decalmx.com

Rekluse

Manual Torqdrive Clutch and Cover
www.rekluse.com

Maxima

Pro Filter Air Filter, Chain Lube, SC1, Contact Cleaner, K2 Premix
www.maximausa.com

Renthal

Bars, Grips, Chain
www.renthal.com

Moto Tassinari

V-Force Reed Block
www.mototassinari.com

Clarke Manufacturing

Yellow Fuel Tank
www.clarkemfg.com

Dubya

Cerakote Treatment on Stock Hubs, DID Rims
www.dubyausa.com

Lightspeed Carbon Fiber

Fork Guards, Case Saver
www.lightspeedcarbon.com

Works Connection

Clutch Perch, Clutch and Brake Lever, Chain Adjuster Blocks, Launch Control
www.worksconnection.com

Supersprox

Sprocket
www.supersproxusa.com

