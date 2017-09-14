Chuck Sun Named Grand Marshal for the DC Vet Homecoming | by: Press Release

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - The 27th Annual DC Vet Homecoming presented by Lojak's Cycle Sales returns to Mount Morris, Pennsylvania this weekend, September 16 and 17. The legendary High Point Raceway will once again host the "throwback" fun-filled weekend of racing and activities catered to the veterans of motocross. Racer Productions is honored to announce that Chuck Sun will return as the official Grand Marshal of the event. High Point Raceway holds close to Sun's heart as he claimed the 500cc class win there in 1980, ultimately leading him to his very first AMA 500cc National Motocross Championship. Sun also represented Team U.S.A. in 1981 where his "underdog" team swept both the Trophee des Nations (250cc) and Motocross des Nations (500cc) titles—this moment later became known as a defining moment for American Motocross. Following a long and successful career, Sun was also inducted into the American Motorcyclist Association Hall of Fame with the class of 2003. "I am excited to ride the newly redesigned High Point Raceway with my friends while we celebrate vet racing," said AMA Motocross Champion and past High Point winner Chuck Sun. "High Point has always been a special track to me since I won my first race there. It's a wonderful experience for me and a great honor, I'm really looking forward to it."

Not only will Sun be on hand to bench race with fans all weekend long at the event, but he will also be participating in the festivities and racing the Grand Prix Moto-X Country race on Saturday, September 16, and the DC Vet Homecoming on Sunday, September 17. Multiple class divisions are available on both days for most ages and skills levels, creating a family environment. For a detailed list of classes available on Saturday and Sunday, click HERE. The race entry fee for both days is $40 for the first class, and $30 for each additional class, per day, and registration will take place at the event. Pit bike racing will be featured Saturday evening at 6:00 p.m. Bring out your bike and get ready for some bar-banging action and your chance for bragging rights in the either the Clutch, No Clutch or Big Bike divisions. Race fees are $20 per class and registration will begin at 4:00 p.m. with practice starting at 6 p.m.

Courtesy of MX Sports

Accompanying the pit bike race is a full slate of nighttime activities including karaoke music entertainment, a $5 barbeque dinner for everyone, bench racing, retro films, corn hole and a bonfire—welcoming families to bring marshmallows and s'mores to enjoy all evening long. The DC Vet Homecoming commemorates the life and career of Dave Coombs Sr., honoring his passion and commitment to the veteran motocross community with vet and vintage classes, a swap meet, vintage bike show and more. Please click HERE for a full list of contests and prizes. "DC" was "Big Dave" Coombs, one of the most influential motorcycle enthusiasts in the history of motocross and off-road racing. Together with his wife and partner Rita, from their home in Morgantown, West Virginia, they were a driving force behind the creation of motocross and off-road motorcycle racing as we know it today.