3 on 3: Good Times, Great Times

Racer X is going to the races. That’s what we do. We’re pumped on MX207’s Maine Event, in Lyman, Maine, which is why we’ve partnered up with the track to host a fun weekend. We’ve already given you 5 Things To Watch at the Racer X Maine Event, but that just covers the racing side of things. Yeah, we’re stoked on RJ Hampshire ripping a 125, the Loud Fuel pro purse that is up to over $11,000, and the list of amateur All-Star racers that aspiring pros need to chase.
But this isn’t just about racing. It’s fun. Here’s a list:
Friday’s Whips and Raps
Friday is practice day for the Racer X Maine Event. Friday night is something else. At 8:00 p.m. the track is hosting the Race Tech Best Whip contest, weaved in with rapper Merk, who is known throughout moto circles—he’s teamed up with Justin Lucas on some songs. Don’t know Justin Lucas? You actually do, just under a different last name. He was really fast at Budds Creek. On a 450. Anyway, Merk is well-known in New England moto circles so we expect a good crowd. For about an hour, we’ll have big sound, big lights, and big whips. Let’s all get pumped up for the weekend.
Note: Song contains explicit lyrics.
Saturday Nights Alright (for Watching)
At the track on Saturday night at 8:30, we’re hosting Racer X Theater. We will debut some fresh edits straight from the track that day. If you’re racing, good chance you’ll see yourself on these clips, so come on out and tell everyone how good you look. We’ll also show some past big vids shot at this track, including this race from previous years, under the Vurb Classic moniker. Lots of cool vids have been shot here, so we’ll show ‘em. Again, more chances to look good. The Saturday night theater is a Maine Event staple and the crowd is usually big. Should be fun!
Sunday Won Day
We’ll hand out our own unique awards on Sunday. So besides the pro class winners getting their cut of the big purse, we’ll be watching the races all weekend to determine winners in the following classes:
- King of the Maine Event
- Unsung Hero
- Young Gun
- Comeback Kid
- Lit Kit (to be judged by The Seven Deuce Deuce Adam Enticknap!)
- High Mileage
We’ve got bad ass trophies to hand out. This will be fun, old-school racing and if you’re anywhere near the New England area, grab your bike, come on out and hang with us—day and night.