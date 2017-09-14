3 on 3: Good Times, Great Times

Racer X is going to the races. That’s what we do. We’re pumped on MX207’s Maine Event, in Lyman, Maine, which is why we’ve partnered up with the track to host a fun weekend. We’ve already given you 5 Things To Watch at the Racer X Maine Event, but that just covers the racing side of things. Yeah, we’re stoked on RJ Hampshire ripping a 125, the Loud Fuel pro purse that is up to over $11,000, and the list of amateur All-Star racers that aspiring pros need to chase.

But this isn’t just about racing. It’s fun. Here’s a list:

Friday’s Whips and Raps

Friday is practice day for the Racer X Maine Event. Friday night is something else. At 8:00 p.m. the track is hosting the Race Tech Best Whip contest, weaved in with rapper Merk, who is known throughout moto circles—he’s teamed up with Justin Lucas on some songs. Don’t know Justin Lucas? You actually do, just under a different last name. He was really fast at Budds Creek. On a 450. Anyway, Merk is well-known in New England moto circles so we expect a good crowd. For about an hour, we’ll have big sound, big lights, and big whips. Let’s all get pumped up for the weekend.

Note: Song contains explicit lyrics.