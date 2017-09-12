Matrix Concepts Launches M30 Toolbox

September 12, 2017 9:00am | by:
Matrix Concepts Launches M30 Toolbox

Matrix Concepts is pleased to announce the all new M30 Factory Three Drawer Toolbox, available in six team color ways. See the complete range of at MatrixRacingProducts.com

Features include:

  • Easy for carry, durable & portable.
  • Great for the shop or track.
  • Six team graphics.
  • Can be customized and personalized with name and number.
  • Powder coated paint for superior scratch and chemical resistance.
  • One inside top tray.
  • Three black drawers.
  • Overall: 21 in (W) x 8.6 in (D) x 11.3 in (H)
  • Package: 23.2 in (W) x 10.4 in (D) x 13.2 in (H)
  • Gross/Net Weight: 18.4 / 17.3 pounds
  • Black Matrix Concepts
  • Yellow Matrix Concepts
  • Blue Matrix Concepts
  • Green Matrix Concepts
  • Orange Matrix Concepts
  • Red Matrix Concepts