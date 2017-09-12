Matrix Concepts Launches M30 Toolbox
September 12, 2017 9:00am | by: Press Release
Matrix Concepts is pleased to announce the all new M30 Factory Three Drawer Toolbox, available in six team color ways. See the complete range of at MatrixRacingProducts.com
Features include:
- Easy for carry, durable & portable.
- Great for the shop or track.
- Six team graphics.
- Can be customized and personalized with name and number.
- Powder coated paint for superior scratch and chemical resistance.
- One inside top tray.
- Three black drawers.
- Overall: 21 in (W) x 8.6 in (D) x 11.3 in (H)
- Package: 23.2 in (W) x 10.4 in (D) x 13.2 in (H)
- Gross/Net Weight: 18.4 / 17.3 pounds