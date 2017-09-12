250 Words: Jessy Nelson’s Summer

A year ago at the Unadilla National, Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM’s Jessy Nelson went down late in the second moto. The crash left him paralyzed from the chest down. Injuries of that nature don’t just rock the world of the rider involved, they rock the entire industry. Everyone in the sport is pulling for Jessy—not just hoping he recovers, but also that he’s enjoying his life as it is today.

So how is it going? Over the summer Jessy penned an update for the Road 2 Recovery foundation. Here’s an update on Jessy, in his words.

The past few months I’ve been on the gas with everything I’ve been doing; traveling, therapy, driving (lots of driving), and everything in between. I’ve been blessed with so much love and continued support and I’m doing everything in my power to hammer down on this injury, but also not letting it consume me. I have a lot of other opportunities that I am able to focus on outside of my injury, like my new Polaris RZR to drive around and start getting comfy in. I also have a hand cycle now that I want to start putting some serious miles on.

I recently turned 23 and I asked my girlfriend Emily to marry me while we were in Catalina. She is one strong, amazing woman that I am so lucky to have in my life. We have been to Hawaii for my first vacation with her family as a quick little break and I’ve been camping and swimming. We’ve gone to Catalina and Mexico to pre-run the Baja 500 with the guys from Polaris and had lots of fun. I still go out to the track every now and again to peak my head around and say hi to some friends and help out with what I can. I definitely miss my old job and what I was able to do each day, but I guess those days are long gone.