Wake-Up Call

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Round 18 – MXGP of The Netherlands – Assen
MXGP
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|RACE 1 POINTS
|RACE 2 POINTS
|BIKE
|1st
|Jeffrey Herlings
|25
|25
|KTM
|2nd
|Romain Febvre
|18
|20
|Yamaha
|3rd
|Max Anstie
|20
|18
|Husqvarna
|4th
|Antonio Cairoli
|22
|15
|KTM
|5th
|Max Nagl
|11
|22
|Husqvarna
|6th
|Kevin Strijbos
|16
|14
|Suzuki
|7th
|Gautier Paulin
|13
|13
|Husqvarna
|8th
|Tanel Leok
|12
|12
|Husqvarna
|9th
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|14
|7
|Honda
|10th
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|15
|6
|KTM
|11th
|Harri Kullas
|8
|11
|Husqvarna
|12th
|Filip Bengtsson
|9
|10
|KTM
|13th
|Shaun Simpson
|10
|8
|Yamaha
|14th
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|0
|16
|Yamaha
|15th
|Alessandro Lupino
|5
|9
|Honda
|16th
|Rui Goncalves
|6
|5
|Husqvarna
|17th
|Damon Graulus
|4
|3
|Honda
|18th
|Tommy Searle
|7
|0
|Kawasaki
|19th
|Milko Potisek
|0
|4
|Yamaha
|20th
|Jeremy Delince
|2
|2
|Honda
MX2
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|RACE 1 POINTS
|RACE 2 POINTS
|BIKE
|1st
|Jorge Prado Garcia
|22
|25
|KTM
|2nd
|Pauls Jonass
|25
|14
|KTM
|3rd
|Jeremy Seewer
|16
|22
|Suzuki
|4th
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|18
|18
|KTM
|5th
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|13
|20
|Husqvarna
|6th
|Brian Bogers
|14
|16
|KTM
|7th
|Thomas Covington
|20
|8
|Husqvarna
|8th
|Hunter Lawrence
|11
|15
|Suzuki
|9th
|Julien Lieber
|12
|13
|KTM
|10th
|Conrad Mewse
|15
|9
|Husqvarna
|11th
|Davy Pootjes
|9
|12
|KTM
|12th
|Alvin Östlund
|8
|10
|Yamaha
|13th
|Jed Beaton
|7
|7
|Honda
|14th
|Brent Van doninck
|0
|11
|Yamaha
|15th
|Henry Jacobi
|5
|5
|Husqvarna
|16th
|Ben Watson
|10
|0
|KTM
|17th
|Lars van Berkel
|4
|4
|Husqvarna
|18th
|Ruben Fernandez
|6
|2
|Kawasaki
|19th
|Jago Geerts
|0
|6
|KTM
|20th
|Darian Sanayei
|0
|3
|Kawasaki
WMX
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|RACE 1 POINTS
|RACE 2 POINTS
|BIKE
|1st
|Nancy Van De Ven
|25
|25
|Yamaha
|2nd
|Livia Lancelot
|20
|22
|Kawasaki
|3rd
|Larissa Papenmeier
|22
|16
|Suzuki
|4th
|Kiara Fontanesi
|16
|20
|Yamaha
|5th
|Courtney Duncan
|18
|18
|Yamaha
|6th
|Amandine Verstappen
|15
|15
|KTM
|7th
|Britt Van Der Werff
|13
|13
|Suzuki
|8th
|Anne Borchers
|14
|8
|Suzuki
|9th
|Stephanie Laier
|12
|9
|KTM
|10th
|Madison Brown
|7
|11
|Yamaha
MXGP Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Antonio Cairoli
|710
|2nd
|Jeffrey Herlings
|627
|3rd
|Gautier Paulin
|571
|4th
|Clement Desalle
|544
|5th
|Tim Gajser
|485
|6th
|Romain Febvre
|479
|7th
|Max Nagl
|423
|8th
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|416
|9th
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|398
|10th
|Max Anstie
|396
MX2 Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Pauls Jonass
|735
|2nd
|Jeremy Seewer
|694
|3rd
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|556
|4th
|Benoit Paturel
|504
|5th
|Thomas Covington
|485
|6th
|Julien Lieber
|475
|7th
|Jorge Prado
|439
|8th
|Brian Bogers
|386
|9th
|Hunter Lawrence
|352
|10th
|Brent Van doninck
|309
WMX Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Nancy Van De Ven
|193
|2nd
|Courtney Duncan
|191
|3rd
|Livia Lancelot
|190
|4th
|Kiara Fontanesi
|188
|5th
|Larissa Papenmeier
|160
|6th
|Amandine Verstappen
|151
|7th
|Nicky van Wordragen
|119
|8th
|Shana van der Vlist
|89
|9th
|Francesca Nocera
|80
|10th
|Stephanie Laier
|72
AMSOIL GNCC, PRESENTED BY MAXXIS
Round 10 – Unadilla - New Berlin, New York
BIKE
XC1
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|KTM
|2nd
|Steward Baylor Jr.
|KTM
|3rd
|Ricky Russell
|Yamaha
|4th
|Trevor Bollinger
|Honda
|5th
|Jordan Ashburn
|Beta
|6th
|Russell Bobbitt
|KTM
|7th
|Grant Baylor
|Husqvarna
|8th
|Philippe Chaine
|KTM
|9th
|Josh Strang
|Husqvarna
|10th
|Ryan Sipes
|Husqvarna
XC2
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|1st
|Layne Michael
|Husqvarna
|2nd
|Benjamin Kelley
|KTM
|3rd
|Craig Delong
|Husqvarna
|4th
|Joshua Toth
|Yamaha
|5th
|Austin Lee
|Honda
|6th
|Michael Witkowski
|KTM
|7th
|Ryder Lafferty
|KTM
|8th
|Brendan Riordan
|Yamaha
|9th
|Zack Hayes
|KTM
|10th
|Trevor Barrett
|Yamaha
XC3
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|1st
|Jason Thomas
|Husqvarna
|2nd
|Paul Whibley
|Yamaha
|3rd
|Hunter Neuwirth
|Husqvarna
|4th
|Luke Renzland
|Yamaha
|5th
|Michael Stryker
|KTM
|6th
|Nate Smith
|Husqvarna
|7th
|Conor Sheridan
|KTM
|8th
|Mark Heresco Jr.
|KTM
|9th
|Jack Edmondson
|Husqvarna
|10th
|Joshua Adkins
|Yamaha
WXC
|FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|1st
|Tayla Jones
|Husqvarna
|2nd
|Becca Sheets
|KTM
|3rd
|Brooke Cosner
|Yamaha
|4th
|Shyann Phelps
|KTM
|5th
|Samantha Steiner
|KTM
|6th
|Kelsey Saltar
|KTM
|7th
|Taylor Johnston
|KTM
|8th
|Sheryl Pratt
|Husqvarna
|9th
|Mackenzie Tricker
|KTM
XC1
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|235
|2nd
|Thad DuVall
|202
|3rd
|Steward Baylor Jr.
|177
|4th
|Ricky Russell
|163
|5th
|Grant Baylor
|129
|6th
|Trevor Bollinger
|119
|7th
|Jordan Ashburn
|112
|8th
|Russell Bobbitt
|96
|9th
|Christopher Bach
|89
|10th
|Josh Strang
|89
XC2
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Joshua Toth
|261
|2nd
|Layne Michael
|216
|3rd
|Craig Delong
|207
|4th
|Micael Witkowski
|174
|5th
|Benjamin Kelley
|143
|6th
|Austin Lee
|142
|7th
|Jesse Groemm
|140
|8th
|Zack Hayes
|121
|9th
|Samuel evans
|95
|10th
|Zach Nolan
|87
XC3
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Jason Thomas
|262
|2nd
|Hunter Neuwirth
|201
|3rd
|Mark Heresco Jr.
|193
|4th
|Jack Edmondson
|157
|5th
|Joshua Adkins
|126
|6th
|Jaryn Williams
|124
|7th
|Devan Welch
|97
|8th
|Paul Whibley
|92
|9th
|Nate Smith
|62
|10th
|Dustin Gibson
|61
WXC
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Tayla Jones
|180
|2nd
|Becca Sheets
|171
|3rd
|Mackenzie Tricker
|156
|4th
|Brooke Cosner
|104
|5th
|Rachel Gutish
|100
|6th
|Kendall LaFollette
|80
|7th
|Shelby Rolen
|74
|8th
|Taylor Johnston
|46
|9th
|Natasha LaChapelle
|31
|10th
|Rachael Archer
|30
OTHER 2017 CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS
MX Masters of Germany
MX Masters Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Dennis Ullrich
|254
|2nd
|Jens Getteman
|179
|3rd
|Henry Jacobi
|162
|4th
|Christian Brockel
|152
|5th
|Brian Hsu
|131
|6th
|Angus Heidecke
|111
|7th
|Filip Beugebauer
|107
|8th
|Hunter Lawrence
|102
|9th
|Jaromir Romancik
|95
|10th
|Jeremy Delince
|91
2017 CHAMPIONS
|RIDER
|CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE
|CLASS
|Ryan Dungey
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Justin Hill
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Zach Osborne
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Eli Tomac
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450MX
|Zach Osborne
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250MX
|Antonio Cairoli
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|Gavin Faith
|Amsoil Arenacross
|250AX
|Ryan Breece
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites West Region
|Justin Cooper
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites East Region
|Matt Goerke
|Canadian Motocross Nationals
|MX1
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Canadian Motocross Nationals
|MX2
|Nick Schmidt
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|Sam Sunderland
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Dean Ferris
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|Egan Mastin
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|Brock Hoyer
|Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross
|Snow Bike
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Graeme Irwin
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Ben Watson
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Mike Brown
|250 Pro
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|Marshal Weltin
|450 Pro
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|Thomas Ramette
|Pro Class
|Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
|Graham Jarvis
|Hell's Gate
|Bike
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Hamish Harwood
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Kirk Gibbs
|Manjimup 15,000
|Allstars
|Alfredo Gomez
|Ezberg Rodeo
|Bike