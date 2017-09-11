Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

September 11, 2017 7:50am
FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Round 18 – MXGP of The Netherlands – Assen

MXGP

OVERALL FINISH RIDER RACE 1 POINTS RACE 2 POINTS BIKE
1st Jeffrey Herlings 25 25 KTM
2nd Romain Febvre 18 20 Yamaha
3rd Max Anstie 20 18 Husqvarna
4th Antonio Cairoli 22 15 KTM
5th Max Nagl 11 22 Husqvarna
6th Kevin Strijbos 16 14 Suzuki
7th Gautier Paulin 13 13 Husqvarna
8th Tanel Leok 12 12 Husqvarna
9th Evgeny Bobryshev 14 7 Honda
10th Glenn Coldenhoff 15 6 KTM
11th Harri Kullas 8 11 Husqvarna
12th Filip Bengtsson 9 10 KTM
13th Shaun Simpson 10 8 Yamaha
14th Jeremy Van Horebeek 0 16 Yamaha
15th Alessandro Lupino 5 9 Honda
16th Rui Goncalves 6 5 Husqvarna
17th Damon Graulus 4 3 Honda
18th Tommy Searle 7 0 Kawasaki
19th Milko Potisek 0 4 Yamaha
20th Jeremy Delince 2 2 Honda

MX2

OVERALL FINISH RIDER RACE 1 POINTS RACE 2 POINTS BIKE
1st Jorge Prado Garcia 22 25 KTM
2nd Pauls Jonass 25 14 KTM
3rd Jeremy Seewer 16 22 Suzuki
4th Calvin Vlaanderen 18 18 KTM
5th Thomas Kjer Olsen 13 20 Husqvarna
6th Brian Bogers 14 16 KTM
7th Thomas Covington 20 8 Husqvarna
8th Hunter Lawrence 11 15 Suzuki
9th Julien Lieber 12 13 KTM
10th Conrad Mewse 15 9 Husqvarna
11th Davy Pootjes 9 12 KTM
12th Alvin Östlund 8 10 Yamaha
13th Jed Beaton 7 7 Honda
14th Brent Van doninck 0 11 Yamaha
15th Henry Jacobi 5 5 Husqvarna
16th Ben Watson 10 0 KTM
17th Lars van Berkel 4 4 Husqvarna
18th Ruben Fernandez 6 2 Kawasaki
19th Jago Geerts 0 6 KTM
20th Darian Sanayei 0 3 Kawasaki

WMX

OVERALL FINISH RIDER RACE 1 POINTS RACE 2 POINTS BIKE
1st Nancy Van De Ven 25 25 Yamaha
2nd Livia Lancelot 20 22 Kawasaki
3rd Larissa Papenmeier 22 16 Suzuki
4th Kiara Fontanesi 16 20 Yamaha
5th Courtney Duncan 18 18 Yamaha
6th Amandine Verstappen 15 15 KTM
7th Britt Van Der Werff 13 13 Suzuki
8th Anne Borchers 14 8 Suzuki
9th Stephanie Laier 12 9 KTM
10th Madison Brown 7 11 Yamaha

MXGP Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Antonio Cairoli 710
2nd Jeffrey Herlings 627
3rd Gautier Paulin 571
4th Clement Desalle 544
5th Tim Gajser 485
6th Romain Febvre 479
7th Max Nagl 423
8th Jeremy Van Horebeek 416
9th Glenn Coldenhoff 398
10th Max Anstie 396

MX2 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Pauls Jonass 735
2nd Jeremy Seewer 694
3rd Thomas Kjer Olsen 556
4th Benoit Paturel 504
5th Thomas Covington 485
6th Julien Lieber 475
7th Jorge Prado 439
8th Brian Bogers 386
9th Hunter Lawrence 352
10th Brent Van doninck 309

WMX Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Nancy Van De Ven 193
2nd Courtney Duncan 191
3rd Livia Lancelot 190
4th Kiara Fontanesi 188
5th Larissa Papenmeier 160
6th Amandine Verstappen 151
7th Nicky van Wordragen 119
8th Shana van der Vlist 89
9th Francesca Nocera 80
10th Stephanie Laier 72

AMSOIL GNCC, PRESENTED BY MAXXIS

Round 10 – Unadilla - New Berlin, New York

BIKE

XC1

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE
1st Kailub Russell KTM
2nd Steward Baylor Jr. KTM
3rd Ricky Russell Yamaha
4th Trevor Bollinger Honda
5th Jordan Ashburn Beta
6th Russell Bobbitt KTM
7th Grant Baylor Husqvarna
8th Philippe Chaine KTM
9th Josh Strang Husqvarna
10th Ryan Sipes Husqvarna

XC2 

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE
1st Layne Michael Husqvarna
2nd Benjamin Kelley KTM
3rd Craig Delong Husqvarna
4th Joshua Toth Yamaha
5th Austin Lee Honda
6th Michael Witkowski KTM
7th Ryder Lafferty KTM
8th Brendan Riordan Yamaha
9th Zack Hayes KTM
10th Trevor Barrett Yamaha

XC3

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE
1st Jason Thomas Husqvarna
2nd Paul Whibley Yamaha
3rd Hunter Neuwirth Husqvarna
4th Luke Renzland Yamaha
5th Michael Stryker KTM
6th Nate Smith Husqvarna
7th Conor Sheridan KTM
8th Mark Heresco Jr. KTM
9th Jack Edmondson Husqvarna
10th Joshua Adkins Yamaha

WXC

FINISH RIDER BIKE
1st Tayla Jones Husqvarna
2nd Becca Sheets KTM
3rd Brooke Cosner Yamaha
4th Shyann Phelps KTM
5th Samantha Steiner KTM
6th Kelsey Saltar KTM
7th Taylor Johnston KTM
8th Sheryl Pratt Husqvarna
9th Mackenzie Tricker KTM
Overall Podium: (2) Stew Baylor, (1) Kailub Russell. (3) Layne Michael.
Overall Podium: (2) Stew Baylor, (1) Kailub Russell. (3) Layne Michael. Ken Hill

XC1 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Kailub Russell 235
2nd Thad DuVall 202
3rd Steward Baylor Jr. 177
4th Ricky Russell 163
5th Grant Baylor 129
6th Trevor Bollinger 119
7th Jordan Ashburn 112
8th Russell Bobbitt 96
9th Christopher Bach 89
10th Josh Strang 89

XC2 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Joshua Toth 261
2nd Layne Michael 216
3rd Craig Delong 207
4th Micael Witkowski 174
5th Benjamin Kelley 143
6th Austin Lee 142
7th Jesse Groemm 140
8th Zack Hayes 121
9th Samuel evans 95
10th Zach Nolan 87

XC3 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Jason Thomas 262
2nd Hunter Neuwirth 201
3rd Mark Heresco Jr. 193
4th Jack Edmondson 157
5th Joshua Adkins 126
6th Jaryn Williams 124
7th Devan Welch 97
8th Paul Whibley 92
9th Nate Smith 62
10th Dustin Gibson 61

WXC 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Tayla Jones 180
2nd Becca Sheets 171
3rd Mackenzie Tricker 156
4th Brooke Cosner 104
5th Rachel Gutish 100
6th Kendall LaFollette 80
7th Shelby Rolen 74
8th Taylor Johnston 46
9th Natasha LaChapelle 31
10th Rachael Archer 30

OTHER 2017 CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS

MX Masters of Germany 

MX Masters Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Dennis Ullrich 254
2nd Jens Getteman 179
3rd Henry Jacobi 162
4th Christian Brockel 152
5th Brian Hsu 131
6th Angus Heidecke 111
7th Filip Beugebauer 107
8th Hunter Lawrence 102
9th Jaromir Romancik 95
10th Jeremy Delince 91

2017 CHAMPIONS

RIDER CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE CLASS
Ryan Dungey Monster Energy Supercross 450SX
Justin Hill Monster Energy Supercross 250SX West Region
Zach Osborne Monster Energy Supercross 250SX East Region
Eli Tomac Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450MX
Zach Osborne Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250MX
Antonio Cairoli FIM Motocross World Championship MXGP
Gavin Faith Amsoil Arenacross 250AX
Ryan Breece Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites West Region
Justin Cooper Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites East Region
Matt Goerke Canadian Motocross Nationals MX1
Shawn Maffenbeier Canadian Motocross Nationals MX2
Nick Schmidt​ ADAC SX Masters (Germany) ​ SX1
Sam Sunderland​ Dakar Rally Bike
Dean Ferris Australian MX Nationals MX1
Egan Mastin Australian MX Nationals MX2
Brock Hoyer​ Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross Snow Bike
Antonio Cairoli​ Italian Motocross Championship MX1
Jorge Prado​ Italian Motocross Championship MX2
Graeme Irwin British Motocross Championship MX1
Ben Watson British Motocross Championship MX2
Mike Brown 250 Pro FMF Indoor Winter Series
Marshal Weltin 450 Pro FMF Indoor Winter Series
Thomas Ramette​ Pro Class Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
Graham Jarvis​ Hell's Gate Bike
Colton Haaker SuperEnduro World Championship Prestige Class
Cody Cooper New Zealand Motocross Championship MX1
Hamish Harwood New Zealand Motocross Championship MX2
Kirk Gibbs Manjimup 15,000 Allstars
Alfredo Gomez Ezberg Rodeo Bike