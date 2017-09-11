Redux: The Racer X Maine Event

The Racer X Maine Event, presented by TCX is an AMA Pro-Am event on September 15-17, at MX207 in Lyman, ME. MX207 has been racing on this weekend in the past, but this year they've joined forces with us (Racer X) and the AMA to make this an official Pro-Am and take it to the next level. With the (still increasing) Loud Fuel Pro Purse (currently at $11,000) and selected All-Star riders to run bibs as the “guys to beat” in their respective classes, this is shaping up to be the race with the most competition, the most track prep, and the best of times. This is the biggest stage in the Northeast to prove yourself and see how you match up against the best of the best, this is the race you need to get to, this is the race that matters. This is “The Maine Event.”

The Racer X Maine Event is a Saturday/Sunday race (four moto format) with an open practice on Friday from 9:00-3:00. Gates open for the weekend on Thursday at 4:00.

Here are a few more reasons you should attend.

Hampshire on a Two-Stroke

Fresh off his 1-1 performance at WW Motocross Park at the MXGP of USA, GEICO Honda’s RJ Hampshire is coming to the Racer X Maine Event, and even better, he’s riding a 125 two-stroke! He’ll have some competition from New England locals Eric Grondahl and Aaron Ziefelder and a host of others. The always-popular 125 two-stroke class just got a whole lot more entertaining!