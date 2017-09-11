Racer X Films: 125s at MX207

The Racer X Maine Event, presented by TCX, is an AMA Pro-Am event on September 15-17, at MX207 in Lyman, ME. With the (still increasing) Loud Fuel Pro Purse (currently at $10,500) and selected All-Star riders to run bibs as the “guys to beat” in their respective classes, this is shaping up to be the race with the most competition, the most track prep, and the best of times. This is the biggest stage in the Northeast to prove yourself and see how you match up against the best of the best, this is the race you need to get to, this is the race that matters.

More information on the Racer X Maine Event this weekend.