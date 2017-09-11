Clement Desalle Injured at Assen

Once again a late-season injury could force Clement Desalle to miss the Motocross of Nations. The Belgian has missed the last three years due to untimely injuries, and last represented the Red Knights in 2013, when they beat Team USA by three points to claim the Chamberlain Trophy.

At the Dutch Grand Prix at Assen on Sunday, Desalle crashed on the third lap of the opening moto and was taken to the hospital with pain in his lower back, according to Racer X European contributor Adam Wheeler. The team announced today that the 28-year-old would miss the FIM Motocross World Championship season-finale next weekend in France.

If Desalle is ultimately ruled out for Matterley Basin on October 1, Wheeler is reporting the spot will be filled by veteran Kevin Strijbos, who would join the previously announced Jeremy Van Horebeek and Julien Lieber

Strijbos was part of the Belgium team that finished fourth overall last year.