Thad Duvall Out for Unadilla GNCC

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing announced today that Thad Duvall is withdrawing from round 10 of the 2017 Grand National Cross Country Series at Unadilla this weekend due to a wrist injury.

Duvall, currently second in XC1 points, suffered the injury last week while competing for Team USA at the International Six Days Enduro (ISDE).

Following a consultation with his doctors, they recommended Duvall not race in order to prevent further damage. The team did not specify when he will return, but did say he is looking forward to coming back 100 percent to “finish out the GNCC and National Enduro seasons.”

