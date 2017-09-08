Kawasaki Donates Five Mule Utility Vehicles to Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

Foothill Ranch, California - As the state of Texas slowly rebuilds in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. is donating five new Kawasaki Mule utility vehicles toward relief efforts in the region.

“The destruction caused from Hurricane Harvey was devastating and the team at Kawasaki is anxious to lend our support to all those impacted,” said Yoshi Tamura, Kawasaki President and CEO. “We know our Kawasaki Mule vehicles will aid in assisting support teams, families, and our dealers in repairing their homes and businesses. Our thoughts and prayers are extended to everyone affected.”

The Kawasaki regional office in Dallas, Texas immediately took action with individuals heading down to Houston to volunteer their time as many Kawasaki dealers also began loaning Mule utility vehicles to local relief organizations. In addition, Kawasaki has initiated a donation-matching program for employees at all of its U.S. locations. The company will match all individual donations from $30 to $500 made to non-profit organizations.

As the Kawasaki Mule reached its 30th anniversary of production, it has also been the choice for infrastructure projects and emergency response for those three decades, since first being introduced in 1988 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Used by police, fire and EMT departments across the country as well as by ranchers, farmers, and oil crews across Texas, the versatility of these lightweight, four-wheeled vehicles is coupled to their capacity to hold six passengers and unique ability to traverse rugged terrain, such as the debris from this natural disaster. They are able to reach hard-hit areas that traditional vehicles cannot. Combined with a tilting cargo bed capable of holding a large payload, the Mule is well suited for removing storm wreckage or hauling new construction materials or emergency supplies into hard-hit areas.