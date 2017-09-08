How to Watch: MXGP and GNCC

Just because supercross and motocross in the U.S. is over until the Monster Energy Cup in October doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty of racing action to keep you occupied this weekend.

The FIM Motocross World Championship travels to Assen where Antonio Cairoli looks to put the finishing touches on his ninth World Championship. Action can be seen live on MXGP-TV.com and delayed coverage of the second motos on CBS Sports Network.

In the U.S., the Grand National Cross Country Championship returns from its summer break for round 10 of the championship from Unadilla. You can catch all the action live on RacerTV.com.

Below is your guide to the weekend.

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

TV Schedule

ROUND 18 | MXGP OF The Netherlands | Assen

Sunday, September 10

MXGP | RACE 2 - 5:00 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network

MX2 | RACE 2 - 9:30 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network

Online Schedule

ROUND 18 | MXGP OF The Netherlands | Assen

Saturday, September 9 | Sunday, September 10

Saturday

VMX | Race 1 - 6:50 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

WMX | Race 1 - 7:35 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | QUALIFYING - 10:15 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | QUALIFYING - 11:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

EMX150 | Race - 11:50 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com



Sunday

VMX | RACE 2 - 2:40 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

WMX | RACE 2 - 3:40 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

EMX150 | RACE 2 - 5:25 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | RACE 1 - 7:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | RACE 1 - 8:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | RACE 2 - 10:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | RACE 2 - 11:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

AMSOIL GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIP

Online Schedule

ROUND 10 | Parts Unlimited Unadilla | New Berlin, NY

Saturday, September 9 | Sunday, September 10

Saturday

Unadilla PRO ATV - 1:00 p.m. EST - RacerTV.com



Sunday

Unadilla PRO BIKE - 1:00 p.m. EST - RacerTV.com

2017 STANDINGS

FIM World Motocross Championship

MXGP Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS 1st Antonio Cairoli 673 2nd Jeffrey Herlings 577 3rd Gautier Paulin 545 4th Clement Desalle 544 5th Tim Gajser 485 6th Romain Febvre 441 7th Jeremy Van Horebeek 400 8th Max Nagl 390 9th Glenn Coldenhoff 377 10th Evgeny Bobryshev 366

MX2 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS 1st Pauls Jonass 696 2nd Jeremy Seewer 656 3rd Thomas Kjer Olsen 523 4th Benoit Paturel 504 5th Thomas Covington 457 6th Julien Lieber 450 7th Jorge Prado 392 8th Brian Bogers 356 9th Hunter Lawrence 326 10th Brent Van doninck 298

AMSOIL GNCC, PRESENTED BY MAXXIS

XC1

STANDING RIDER POINTS 1st Kailub Russell 211 2nd Thad DuVall 192 3rd Steward Baylor 159 4th Ricky Russell 144 5th Grant Baylor 124 6th Trevor Bollinger 109 7th Jordan Ashburn 99 8th Russell Bobbitt 96 9th Ryan Sipes 95 10th Christopher Bach 88

XC2

STANDING RIDER POINTS 1st Joshua Toth 243 2nd Craig Delong 186 3rd Layne Michael 186 4th Micael Witkowski 159 5th Jesse Groemm 140 6th Austin Lee 126 7th Benjamin Kelley 118 8th Zack Hayes 109 9th Samuel Evans 85 10th Zach Nolan 79

OTHER LINKS

Live Timing FIM Motocross World Championship

Live Timing GNCC

FOLLOW RACER X

Twitter - @racerxonline

Instagram - racerxonline

Facebook