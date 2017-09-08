How to Watch: MXGP and GNCC

How to Watch MXGP and GNCC

September 8, 2017 2:10pm
by:

Just because supercross and motocross in the U.S. is over until the Monster Energy Cup in October doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty of racing action to keep you occupied this weekend.

The FIM Motocross World Championship travels to Assen where Antonio Cairoli looks to put the finishing touches on his ninth World Championship. Action can be seen live on MXGP-TV.com and delayed coverage of the second motos on CBS Sports Network.

In the U.S., the Grand National Cross Country Championship returns from its summer break for round 10 of the championship from Unadilla. You can catch all the action live on RacerTV.com.

Below is your guide to the weekend.

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

TV Schedule

ROUND 18 | MXGP OF The Netherlands | Assen
Sunday, September 10

MXGP | RACE 2 - 5:00 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network
MX2 | RACE 2 - 9:30 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network

Online Schedule

ROUND 18 | MXGP OF The Netherlands | Assen
Saturday, September 9 | Sunday, September 10

Saturday

VMX | Race 1 - 6:50 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
WMX | Race 1 - 7:35 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | QUALIFYING - 10:15 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | QUALIFYING - 11:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
EMX150 | Race - 11:50 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

Sunday

VMX | RACE 2 - 2:40 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
WMX | RACE 2 - 3:40 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
EMX150 | RACE 2 - 5:25 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | RACE 1 - 7:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 1 - 8:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | RACE 2 - 10:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 2 - 11:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

AMSOIL GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIP

Online Schedule

ROUND 10 | Parts Unlimited Unadilla | New Berlin, NY
Saturday, September 9 | Sunday, September 10

Saturday

Unadilla PRO ATV - 1:00 p.m. EST - RacerTV.com

Sunday

Unadilla PRO BIKE - 1:00 p.m. EST - RacerTV.com

2017 STANDINGS

FIM World Motocross Championship

MXGP Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Antonio Cairoli 673
2nd Jeffrey Herlings 577
3rd Gautier Paulin 545
4th Clement Desalle 544
5th Tim Gajser 485
6th Romain Febvre 441
7th Jeremy Van Horebeek 400
8th Max Nagl 390
9th Glenn Coldenhoff 377
10th Evgeny Bobryshev 366

MX2 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Pauls Jonass 696
2nd Jeremy Seewer 656
3rd Thomas Kjer Olsen 523
4th Benoit Paturel 504
5th Thomas Covington 457
6th Julien Lieber 450
7th Jorge Prado 392
8th Brian Bogers 356
9th Hunter Lawrence 326
10th Brent Van doninck 298

AMSOIL GNCC, PRESENTED BY MAXXIS

XC1 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Kailub Russell 211
2nd Thad DuVall 192
3rd Steward Baylor 159
4th Ricky Russell 144
5th Grant Baylor 124
6th Trevor Bollinger 109
7th Jordan Ashburn 99
8th Russell Bobbitt 96
9th Ryan Sipes 95
10th Christopher Bach 88

XC2 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Joshua Toth 243
2nd Craig Delong 186
3rd Layne Michael 186
4th Micael Witkowski 159
5th Jesse Groemm 140
6th Austin Lee 126
7th Benjamin Kelley 118
8th Zack Hayes 109
9th Samuel Evans 85
10th Zach Nolan 79

OTHER LINKS

Live Timing FIM Motocross World Championship

Live Timing GNCC

FOLLOW RACER X

Twitter - @racerxonline

Instagram - racerxonline

Facebook