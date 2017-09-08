How to Watch: MXGP and GNCC

Just because supercross and motocross in the U.S. is over until the Monster Energy Cup in October doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty of racing action to keep you occupied this weekend.
The FIM Motocross World Championship travels to Assen where Antonio Cairoli looks to put the finishing touches on his ninth World Championship. Action can be seen live on MXGP-TV.com and delayed coverage of the second motos on CBS Sports Network.
In the U.S., the Grand National Cross Country Championship returns from its summer break for round 10 of the championship from Unadilla. You can catch all the action live on RacerTV.com.
Below is your guide to the weekend.
FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
TV Schedule
ROUND 18 | MXGP OF The Netherlands | Assen
Sunday, September 10
MXGP | RACE 2 - 5:00 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network
MX2 | RACE 2 - 9:30 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network
Online Schedule
ROUND 18 | MXGP OF The Netherlands | Assen
Saturday, September 9 | Sunday, September 10
Saturday
VMX | Race 1 - 6:50 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
WMX | Race 1 - 7:35 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | QUALIFYING - 10:15 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | QUALIFYING - 11:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
EMX150 | Race - 11:50 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
Sunday
VMX | RACE 2 - 2:40 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
WMX | RACE 2 - 3:40 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
EMX150 | RACE 2 - 5:25 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | RACE 1 - 7:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 1 - 8:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | RACE 2 - 10:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 2 - 11:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
AMSOIL GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIP
Online Schedule
ROUND 10 | Parts Unlimited Unadilla | New Berlin, NY
Saturday, September 9 | Sunday, September 10
Saturday
Unadilla PRO ATV - 1:00 p.m. EST - RacerTV.com
Sunday
Unadilla PRO BIKE - 1:00 p.m. EST - RacerTV.com
2017 STANDINGS
FIM World Motocross Championship
MXGP Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Antonio Cairoli
|673
|2nd
|Jeffrey Herlings
|577
|3rd
|Gautier Paulin
|545
|4th
|Clement Desalle
|544
|5th
|Tim Gajser
|485
|6th
|Romain Febvre
|441
|7th
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|400
|8th
|Max Nagl
|390
|9th
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|377
|10th
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|366
MX2 Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Pauls Jonass
|696
|2nd
|Jeremy Seewer
|656
|3rd
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|523
|4th
|Benoit Paturel
|504
|5th
|Thomas Covington
|457
|6th
|Julien Lieber
|450
|7th
|Jorge Prado
|392
|8th
|Brian Bogers
|356
|9th
|Hunter Lawrence
|326
|10th
|Brent Van doninck
|298
AMSOIL GNCC, PRESENTED BY MAXXIS
XC1
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|211
|2nd
|Thad DuVall
|192
|3rd
|Steward Baylor
|159
|4th
|Ricky Russell
|144
|5th
|Grant Baylor
|124
|6th
|Trevor Bollinger
|109
|7th
|Jordan Ashburn
|99
|8th
|Russell Bobbitt
|96
|9th
|Ryan Sipes
|95
|10th
|Christopher Bach
|88
XC2
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Joshua Toth
|243
|2nd
|Craig Delong
|186
|3rd
|Layne Michael
|186
|4th
|Micael Witkowski
|159
|5th
|Jesse Groemm
|140
|6th
|Austin Lee
|126
|7th
|Benjamin Kelley
|118
|8th
|Zack Hayes
|109
|9th
|Samuel Evans
|85
|10th
|Zach Nolan
|79
