Get Sponsored: The 2018 Sponsorship Season is Open

Want to get sponsored by companies in the motocross industry? Now is the time. Most companies have opened (or will be opening) their 2018 sponsorship season.

Below you will find out more about the sponsorship programs that have already been opened and how to apply.

Nihilo concepts

The 2018 season is right around the corner and now is the time to apply for rider support! Nihilo Concepts is ready to select the Tribe riders for the 2018 MX, SX, & AX season. We encourage everyone, current Tribe members as well as new applicants, to apply for rider support now. We are looking for a select number of dedicated riders to represent Nihilo Concepts in a positive manner on and off the track, consistently throughout the season. Please send your resume, including a bio and recent results, to RiderSupport@NihiloConcepts.co m .

Feel free to contact us with any questions regarding the Nihilo Tribe sponsorship program!

Hinson Clutch Components

Hinson Clutch Components is now accepting resumes for the 2018 rider support season. Apply now to ensure you get in before our budget is full.

All rider support is being handled directly through our website HinsonRacing.com. You will apply/submit your resume by clicking the banner on our homepage where you will fill out all the necessary information. Once you've done that, you will receive an email from us with further instructions.

All sponsored riders will be able to shop with their discount directly on our website by logging in to their support account. Whether you need to do a quick price check on some clutch components or place an order with your discount, you'll be able to do so with our rider support platform.

To apply click the "Rider Support" banner on our home page or click the link below:

www.hinsonracing.com/sponsorship-registration/.