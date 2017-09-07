Watch: 2017 Monster Energy Cup Animated Track Map

Feld Motor Sports has released some images and an animated track map of the Monster Energy Cup, slated to take place at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on October 14. As always, the track is very inventive, a much wilder than a typical round of Monster Energy Supercross.

The split starting gate is back for 2017, but now both starts are elevated about 12 feet off the ground (last year's start was at the top of the stadium (!) but was not split). The MEC has run a split start before and it has suffered some mechanical glitches—we're going to assume that thing will be double, triple, and quadruple checked this time.

The biggest change is in the Joker Lane. Normally this is a longer section of track the riders must use once per main event. This year the Joker Lane is actually a shortcut—it's faster than the regular section of track.