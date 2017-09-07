The Word On...

Rossi Injured Riding Dirt Bikes

For a second time this year, nine-time MotoGP World Champion Valentino Rossi was injured riding a dirt bike. This time the injury will require Rossi to miss races, effectively ending his chances at a 10th title. Last Thursday, the 38-year-old was riding enduro close to his hometown of Tavullia when he crashed and was later diagnosed with displaced fractures of his tibia and fibula in his right leg. He underwent a successful surgery and was later ruled out for his home Grand Prix this weekend at the Misano World Circuit. Here’s what Rossi had to say after the accident in a press release:

"It's a big pity that I can't be at my home GP. For sure, I was really looking forward to the round in Misano, because riding in front of the fans there is something very special, but I have to treat the injury with care. I know the team is supporting me during the rehabilitation process. Fortunately I'm fine, I'm not too bad and I've already managed to start some light physiotherapy. The recovery time isn't short, but I will do everything I can to get back on track as soon as possible. I have to say thanks to everyone for the affection you have shown me during these days. See you soon!"

MotoGP sat down with Rossi for an exclusive interview. (Note: You have to have VideoPass to watch it.)

Hamilton and MV Agusta

Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton has extended his partnership with Italian motorcycle manufacturer MV Agusta, according to Motorcyclenews.com. The three-time F1 World Champion previously helped design the Dragster RR LH, and per the report a new collaboration is “imminent.”

"I love working with Giovanni and the guys at MV Agusta, their passion for engineering and attention to detail produces quite stunning, original looking bikes,” said Hamilton. "My projects with MV Agusta are a great way to combine my love of riding bikes with my interest in creative design process so I am very much involved with the CRC (Castiglioni Research Department) design team throughout."