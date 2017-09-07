Official: Broc Tickle Signs with Red Bull KTM

One of the worst kept secrets of this year's Silly Season is official: Broc Tickle is headed to Red Bull KTM for the 2018 season, KTM officially announced today. Tickle joins the team after spending the last five seasons with RCH Suzuki, which announced earlier this year that they were closing their doors at the end of the 2017 season.

After winning the 2011 250SX West Region Championship Tickle moved to the 450 Class with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki, before moving to RCH, where he’s spent nearly his entire 450 career.

Tickle, 28, earned podium finishes at the Toronto Supercross and the High Point National in 2017, but missed the second half of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross with a shoulder injury. Tickle will be paired with Marvin Musquin, who agreed to a long-term extension with the team earlier this year.

“I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to work with Roger [DeCoster], Ian [Harrison] and the whole Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team,” Tickle said in a statement. “With the success both European and U.S. teams have had in recent years on the new KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition, I’m really looking forward to the chance to race the KTM for myself. The results and numerous championships they’ve earned speaks volumes for the brand and I’m really hoping to make the most of this awesome opportunity. I’m especially excited to train at Baker's Factory with Aldon Baker and alongside my new teammate Marvin (Musquin). This is the first time in my pro career that I’m in an all-encompassing training program where riding coaching, fitness training and riding alongside some of the fastest guys in the sport are all a part of my daily routine. I really want to take full advantage of everything being offered and show what I believe I am capable of.”

Team manager Roger DeCoster added: “We have always seen a lot of potential in Broc and we look forward to giving him every tool available to our team to be successful and make the most of this opportunity. We feel Broc’s demeanor and personality both on and off the track are a good fit to be Marvin’s teammate and hope they work well both riding and training together.”