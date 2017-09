The 2018 Kawasakis are in dealerships across the country as we speak. So, what’s new on the latest moto offerings? The 450 remains largely unchanged but there are some key upgrades to the 250F engine package that are worth checking out. Our test pilot David Pingree met up with Mike Chavez from Kawasaki, along with former supercross winner Casey Johnson, to ride the new, mean, green machines and give some initial feedback as well as setup tips.