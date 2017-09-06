Justin Barcia, JGR Parting Ways

In an official statement, first released by Vital MX, Justin Barcia confirmed that his contract would not be renewed by AutoTrader.com/JGR Suzuki beyond this year. Barcia spent the last three seasons (two on Yamahas, one on Suzukis) with the team.

As we’ve reported over the last few weeks, Barcia was not expected to re-sign with JGR after his deal expired at the end of the season. In an August announcement, JGR was announced as the official factory team for Suzuki for 2018 and beyond. The team will field four 250 riders (two on each coast in supercross) and two 450 riders for Monster Energy Supercross and two 250 and 450 riders for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.

With Barcia not returning, it does open a spot on the team’s 450 squad. Justin Bogle, who is without a ride after RCH Suzuki announced it was closing its doors, has been linked to the spot. Weston Peick will return to the team in 2018.

In an open letter posted on Instagram thanking the team (which you can read below), Barcia said he does not have an official plan for 2018 at this moment, but “will let you know as soon as I know.”