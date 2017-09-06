Justin Barcia, JGR Parting Ways
In an official statement, first released by Vital MX, Justin Barcia confirmed that his contract would not be renewed by AutoTrader.com/JGR Suzuki beyond this year. Barcia spent the last three seasons (two on Yamahas, one on Suzukis) with the team.
As we’ve reported over the last few weeks, Barcia was not expected to re-sign with JGR after his deal expired at the end of the season. In an August announcement, JGR was announced as the official factory team for Suzuki for 2018 and beyond. The team will field four 250 riders (two on each coast in supercross) and two 450 riders for Monster Energy Supercross and two 250 and 450 riders for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.
With Barcia not returning, it does open a spot on the team’s 450 squad. Justin Bogle, who is without a ride after RCH Suzuki announced it was closing its doors, has been linked to the spot. Weston Peick will return to the team in 2018.
In an open letter posted on Instagram thanking the team (which you can read below), Barcia said he does not have an official plan for 2018 at this moment, but “will let you know as soon as I know.”
Hello Everyone,
As this season comes to an end so does my time with the Joe Gibbs Racing Team. I’d like to take a moment to thank everyone at JGR for all they have done starting with Coach who is a great man and it has been a pleasure to get to know over the last three years. Coy and Jeremy have worked hard to give us the best chance for success off and on the track as does the entire crew including my mechanic Ben who is always busting his butt off for me. Thanks again guys!
I have been asked by many people what is next for me and I will let you know as soon as I know. For now I am going to take a little break to allow for my mind, body and spirit to heal and then it will be back to work prepping for 2018 so when an opportunity arises I will be ready. I look forward to re-grouping and showing that I still have plenty in the tank.
I also would like to thank my Fiancé Amber who has been my rock through this difficult season and battling through injuries. My parents who I can always count on for everything I need have been awesome so big thanks to them, as well as Dr. Steve Navarro who always has my back. And last, but not least I would like to thank my fans who have stuck behind me and are great to talk to at the races. They stick up for me on social media sites and I will be working hard to make them proud in the upcoming season.
Thanks for reading, see you all soon,
JB51