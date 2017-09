Film/Text: TooFast Films | Max Hind

Neville Bradshaw continues his quest to become the British 2 Stroke Champion. In this final episode Nev rides his trusty 2002 Honda CR 250 at the third round and has his work cut out after a first turn pile up. For the final round at Foxhills he decides to make things more interesting by racing a 28-year-old Honda CR 500. Why? It's all for the love of two-strokes.