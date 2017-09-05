Racer X Is Hiring an Online Associate Editor

Company: Racer X Illustrated

Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

Industry: Magazine Production

Job Type: Full-time Employee

Benefits: A host of benefits, including health insurance and retirement plans, are available under varying terms and conditions.

Online Associate Editor

About the Job

The online associate editor is responsible for the grammar, spelling, and overall technical quality of all writing on Racer X Online. He or she is responsible for posting clean, complete content on the site.

Applicant must:

Live in or be willing to move to Morgantown, West Virginia, to be a part of our creative team.

Understand journalism and possess clear editing skills. The applicant will proofread and post stories for online publication.

Understand social media. The position will require a strong understanding of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and whatever’s next.

Be technically proficient. The candidate will be required to maintain a consistent look and feel throughout our web properties. Experience with website maintenance and posting is a plus.

Communicate well. The applicant will be working with a variety of staff writers and outside contributors each day.

Be organized. You will have deadlines all day, every day. You must be able to keep track of what’s next.

Be reliable. You’ve got to come through, whether simply showing up for work on time or nurturing a project successfully from beginning to end.

Be willing to put in the time. A job in this sport is not 9-to-5. If you want a 9-5 job, this isn’t the position for you. You will also be required to work multiple weekends throughout the year.

Be cool. Seriously, this is a tough job, but it's pretty amazing at the same time. We all work hard, but we're making something we absolutely love and are proud to be a part of. This position is integral to our business; you will have the opportunity to be creative and be a part of the team, and work directly with Racer X staffers including Davey Coombs, Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, David Pingree, and Jason Thomas. The position provides plenty of opportunity, but that opportunity comes with a responsibility to embrace it all. Negativity isn't a plus.

Requirements:

College B.A. Degree in Journalism, Public Relations, or Communications is preferred

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite

Experience with Adobe Suite and working in the admin panel and CMS of websites is preferred

To apply, please submit the following to: resumes@racerxonline.com.

Résumé

Cover letter explaining why you’re the right person for this job

Portfolio, writing examples, links to published work, etc.

We’ll be accepting résumés through September 15. Hiring will begin as soon as possible after the submission deadline, and then we get to work.