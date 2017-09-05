We're Going Racing! Introducing The Racer X Maine Event

We've been talking a good game—we love this sport, we love the racers, and we want those racers and the races to thrive. So we're going to do something about it. Racer X is going to back a big local race and try to blow it up as much as possible.

The Racer X Maine Event, presented by TCX is an AMA Pro-Am event on September 15-17, at MX207 in Lyman, ME. MX207 has been racing on this weekend in the past, but this year they've joined forces with us (Racer X) and the AMA to make this an official Pro-Am and take it to the next level. With the (still increasing) Loud Fuel Pro Purse (currently at $10,000) and selected All-Star riders to run bibs as the “guys to beat” in their respective classes, this is shaping up to be the race with the most competition, the most track prep, and the best of times. This is the biggest stage in the Northeast to prove yourself and see how you match up against the best of the best, this is the race you need to get to, this is the race that matters. This is “The Maine Event”.

The Racer X Maine Event is a Saturday/ Sunday race (four moto format) with an open practice on Friday from 9:00-3:00. Gates open for the weekend on Thursday at 4:00.

This is an AMA event. We’ve structured our classes around AMA ages and bike sizes. Please be aware of age requirements and machine criteria per AMA rules. A breakdown of the classes is available here.

Racing will feature a four-moto format, with overall finishes based on all four motos. Saturday includes motos one and two, Sunday includes motos three and four. If a class has 44 entries or more, racers must qualify out of heat one, heat two, or the LCQ on Saturday, and overall finishes will be based on the two motos on Sunday.

Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Gates Open Practice 9:00-3:00 8:15 am Riders Meeting 8:15 am Riders Meeting Pit Bike Races TBD 8:30 am Practice 8:30 am Sight Laps Motos 1 and 2 Motos 3 and 4 8:30 pm Theater Race Awards

Gate fees:

$25.00 weekend admission (all three days)

$15.00 single day admission

$50 per day for vehicles arriving prior to Thursday. The track is closed Mon-Wed, there is no riding, pit biking, pit vehicles, etc. Parking will be assigned, check with MX207 staff before leaving vehicle.

Race Fees:

$70.00 for Amateur classes, $80.00 for the 250A & 450A for both days

Friday Practice fee $30.

This will be an AMA Sanctioned event. Riders who do not have an AMA Membership already will be able to get a temporary membership for $20.00.

Racer X Maine Event Entry Form.

Pit Vehicles

Golf carts will be allowed. You must have a permit (available at the office for $10) and be a licensed drive.

Parking

Parking spots will be marked. Please arrive together if you wish to park together

Saving spots will not be allowed.

Sign Up

Sign up will be available Friday evening at the track from from 3:00pm-8:00pm, plus Saturday and Sunday morning from 6:30am-8:30am. We recommend mailing in a pre-entry with a check made out to MX207. The entry form will be posted by Thursday, August 17th.

Additional paperwork required for minors is available on the forms page.

Racer X Has You Covered

The Racer X staff will be on-site with the cameras rolling all weekend, so make sure to keep the bikes clean and give those guys a wave and maybe you’ll see yourself or your son or daughter on the website or maybe even in the Racer X Illustrated magazine! Also, we will again be setting up the projector for a live screening of the weekend’s highlights at 8:30 p.m. Saturday evening by the staging area. Make sure to stick around and join the fun.

The 250/450 A class will be competing for some serious cash, thanks to Loud Fuel Co. and other local shops and businesses who’ve pitched in to help put on a show. By the sounds of it, these will be two classes you WON’T want to miss, with some well-known pros looking to line up.

MX207 would like to thank its sponsors: Powerband, Acerbis, 6D, Hutch Motorsports, Motorbikes Plus, Tory Hill Cafe, EJP Solutions, Federal Hill Home Theater, Factory Connection, and of course Loud Fuel Co. for having the same enthusiasm as the rest of us race fans and giving back to the sport. Pay out will be based on overall finishes from the four motos. The purse is at $10,000 and continues to go up as the local support continues to get involved!

If you own a dirt bike and can get up to Maine on September 15-17 come hang out with us!