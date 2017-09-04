Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

September 4, 2017 7:50am
by:

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Round 17 – MXGP of USA – Jacksonville, Florida

MXGP Overall

OVERALL FINISH RIDER RACE 1 POINTS RACE 2 POINTS BIKE
1st Jeffrey Herlings 22 25 KTM
2nd Eli Tomac 25 20 Kawasaki
3rd Antonio Cairoli 20 22 KTM
4th Tim Gajser 18 14 Honda
5th Max Anstie 15 15 Husqvarna
6th Max Nagl 16 10 Husqvarna
7th Clement Desalle 12 13 Kawasaki
8th Glenn Coldenhoff 14 11 KTM
9th Jeremy Van Horebeek 11 12 Yamaha
10th Evgeny Bobryshev 13 9 Honda
11th Gautier Paulin 1 18 Husqvarna
12th Kevin Strijbos 0 16 Suzuki
13th Alessandro Lupino 7 7 Honda
14th Justin Barcia 8 6 Suzuki
15th Rui Goncalves 6 4 Husqvarna
16th Fredrik Noren 10 0 Honda
17th Kyle Chisholm 4 5 Honda
18th Shaun Simpson 9 0 Yamaha
19th Benny Bloss 0 8 KTM
20th Toshiki Tomita 2 3 Honda

MX2 Overall

OVERALL FINISH RIDER RACE 1 POINTS RACE 2 POINTS BIKE
1st RJ Hampshire 25 25 Honda
2nd Hunter Lawrence 20 22 Suzuki
3rd Thomas Covington 22 18 Husqvarna
4th Jeremy Seewer 12 20 Suzuki
5th Mitchell Harrison 18 12 Yamaha
6th Chase Sexton 15 13 Honda
7th Pauls Jonass 11 16 KTM
8th Thomas Kjer Olsen 16 10 Husqvarna
9th Brent Van doninck 10 15 Yamaha
10th Brian Bogers 14 11 KTM
11th Alvin Östlund 7 8 Yamaha
12th Darian Sanayei 8 7 Kawasaki
13th Julien Lieber 0 14 KTM
14th Justin Cooper 13 0 Yamaha
15th Hayden Mellross 5 6 Yamaha
16th Michele Cervellin 0 9 Honda
17th Anton Gole 4 5 TM
18th Stephen Rubini 9 0 Kawasaki
19th Davy Pootjes 6 0 KTM
20th Brandon Scharer 1 4 Yamaha

MXGP Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Antonio Cairoli 673
2nd Jeffrey Herlings 577
3rd Gautier Paulin 545
4th Clement Desalle 544
5th Tim Gajser 485
6th Romain Febvre 441
7th Jeremy Van Horebeek 400
8th Max Nagl 390
9th Glenn Coldenhoff 377
10th Evgeny Bobryshev 366

MX2 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Pauls Jonass 696
2nd Jeremy Seewer 656
3rd Thomas Kjer Olsen 523
4th Benoit Paturel 504
5th Thomas Covington 457
6th Julien Lieber 450
7th Jorge Prado 392
8th Brian Bogers 356
9th Hunter Lawrence 326
10th Brent Van doninck 298

FIM International Six Days Enduro

August 28 - September 2 — Brive-la-Gaillarde, France

World Trophy Overall

OVERALL FINISH TEAM RIDERS
1st France Jeremy Tarroux
Loic Larrieu
Christophe Charlier
Christophe Nambotin
2nd Australia Matthew Phillips
Daniel Sanders
Daniel Milner
Joshua Green
3rd Finland Eero Remes
Henric Stigell
Antti Hellsten
Matti Seistola

Junior World Trophy Overall

OVERALL FINISH TEAM RIDERS
1st France Jeremy Miroir
Hugo Blanjoue
Anthony Geslin
2nd Italy David Soreca
Andrea Verona
Matteo Cavallo
3rd USA Joshua Toth
Layne Michael
Grant Baylor

Women's World Trophy Overall

OVERALL FINISH TEAM RIDERS
1st Australia Tayla Jones
Jessica Gardiner
Wilson Jemma
2nd USA Kacy Martinez
Rebecca Sheets
Brandy Richards
3rd France Samantha Tichet
Juliette Berrez
Audrey Rossat

OTHER 2017 CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS

AMSOIL GNCC, PRESENTED BY MAXXIS

XC1 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Kailub Russell 211
2nd Thad DuVall 192
3rd Steward Baylor 159
4th Ricky Russell 144
5th Grant Baylor 124
6th Trevor Bollinger 109
7th Jordan Ashburn 99
8th Russell Bobbitt 96
9th Ryan Sipes 95
10th Christopher Bach 88

XC2 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Joshua Toth 243
2nd Craig Delong 186
3rd Layne Michael 186
4th Micael Witkowski 159
5th Jesse Groemm 140
6th Austin Lee 126
7th Benjamin Kelley 118
8th Zack Hayes 109
9th Samuel Evans 85
10th Zach Nolan 79

XC3 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Jason Thomas 232
2nd Mark Heresco Jr. 180
3rd Hunter Neuwirth 180
4th Jack Edmondson 145
5th Joshua Adkins 115
6th Jaryn Williams 114
7th Devan Welch 97
8th Paul Whibley 67
9th Dustin Gibson 61
10th Nate Smith 47

WXC 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Becca Sheets 170
2nd Tayla Jones 160
3rd Mackenzie Tricker 144
4th Rachel Gutish 100
5th Brooke Cosner 86
6th Kendall LaFollette 80
7th Shelby Rolen 74
8th Taylor Johnston 32
9th Natasha LaChapelle 31
10th Rachael Archer 26

MX Masters of Germany 

MX Masters Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Dennis Ullrich 254
2nd Jens Getteman 179
3rd Henry Jacobi 162
4th Christian Brockel 152
5th Brian Hsu 131
6th Angus Heidecke 111
7th Filip Beugebauer 107
8th Hunter Lawrence 102
9th Jaromir Romancik 95
10th Jeremy Delince 91

Swiss MX Championship

MX Open Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Yves Furlato 80
2nd Andy Baumgartner 71
3rd Kim Schaffter 56
4th Nicolas Bender 54
5th Petr Smitka 50
6th Arnaud Tonus 50
7th Alain Schafer 47
8th Jose Butron 42
9th Valentin Guillod 42
10th Alexandre Lejeune 39

MX2 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Luca Bruggmann 87
2nd Killian Auberson 86
3rd Enzo Steffen 78
4th Steven Champal 65
5th Robin Scheiben 53
6th Maurice Chanton 52
7th David Schoch 51
8th Nico Seiler 49
9th Timothy Jaunin 41
10th Kevin Auberson 40

2017 CHAMPIONS

RIDER CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE CLASS
Ryan Dungey Monster Energy Supercross 450SX
Justin Hill Monster Energy Supercross 250SX West Region
Zach Osborne Monster Energy Supercross 250SX East Region
Eli Tomac Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450MX
Zach Osborne Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250MX
Gavin Faith Amsoil Arenacross 250AX
Ryan Breece Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites West Region
Justin Cooper Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites East Region
Matt Goerke Canadian Motocross Nationals MX1
Shawn Maffenbeier Canadian Motocross Nationals MX2
Nick Schmidt​ ADAC SX Masters (Germany) ​ SX1
Sam Sunderland​ Dakar Rally Bike
Dean Ferris Australian MX Nationals MX1
Egan Mastin Australian MX Nationals MX2
Brock Hoyer​ Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross Snow Bike
Antonio Cairoli​ Italian Motocross Championship MX1
Jorge Prado​ Italian Motocross Championship MX2
Graeme Irwin British Motocross Championship MX1
Ben Watson British Motocross Championship MX2
Mike Brown 250 Pro FMF Indoor Winter Series
Marshal Weltin 450 Pro FMF Indoor Winter Series
Thomas Ramette​ Pro Class Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
Graham Jarvis​ Hell's Gate Bike
Colton Haaker SuperEnduro World Championship Prestige Class
Cody Cooper New Zealand Motocross Championship MX1
Hamish Harwood New Zealand Motocross Championship MX2
Kirk Gibbs Manjimup 15,000 Allstars
Alfredo Gomez Ezberg Rodeo Bike