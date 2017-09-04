Wake-Up Call

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Round 17 – MXGP of USA – Jacksonville, Florida
MXGP Overall
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|RACE 1 POINTS
|RACE 2 POINTS
|BIKE
|1st
|Jeffrey Herlings
|22
|25
|KTM
|2nd
|Eli Tomac
|25
|20
|Kawasaki
|3rd
|Antonio Cairoli
|20
|22
|KTM
|4th
|Tim Gajser
|18
|14
|Honda
|5th
|Max Anstie
|15
|15
|Husqvarna
|6th
|Max Nagl
|16
|10
|Husqvarna
|7th
|Clement Desalle
|12
|13
|Kawasaki
|8th
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|14
|11
|KTM
|9th
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|11
|12
|Yamaha
|10th
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|13
|9
|Honda
|11th
|Gautier Paulin
|1
|18
|Husqvarna
|12th
|Kevin Strijbos
|0
|16
|Suzuki
|13th
|Alessandro Lupino
|7
|7
|Honda
|14th
|Justin Barcia
|8
|6
|Suzuki
|15th
|Rui Goncalves
|6
|4
|Husqvarna
|16th
|Fredrik Noren
|10
|0
|Honda
|17th
|Kyle Chisholm
|4
|5
|Honda
|18th
|Shaun Simpson
|9
|0
|Yamaha
|19th
|Benny Bloss
|0
|8
|KTM
|20th
|Toshiki Tomita
|2
|3
|Honda
MX2 Overall
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|RACE 1 POINTS
|RACE 2 POINTS
|BIKE
|1st
|RJ Hampshire
|25
|25
|Honda
|2nd
|Hunter Lawrence
|20
|22
|Suzuki
|3rd
|Thomas Covington
|22
|18
|Husqvarna
|4th
|Jeremy Seewer
|12
|20
|Suzuki
|5th
|Mitchell Harrison
|18
|12
|Yamaha
|6th
|Chase Sexton
|15
|13
|Honda
|7th
|Pauls Jonass
|11
|16
|KTM
|8th
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|16
|10
|Husqvarna
|9th
|Brent Van doninck
|10
|15
|Yamaha
|10th
|Brian Bogers
|14
|11
|KTM
|11th
|Alvin Östlund
|7
|8
|Yamaha
|12th
|Darian Sanayei
|8
|7
|Kawasaki
|13th
|Julien Lieber
|0
|14
|KTM
|14th
|Justin Cooper
|13
|0
|Yamaha
|15th
|Hayden Mellross
|5
|6
|Yamaha
|16th
|Michele Cervellin
|0
|9
|Honda
|17th
|Anton Gole
|4
|5
|TM
|18th
|Stephen Rubini
|9
|0
|Kawasaki
|19th
|Davy Pootjes
|6
|0
|KTM
|20th
|Brandon Scharer
|1
|4
|Yamaha
MXGP Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Antonio Cairoli
|673
|2nd
|Jeffrey Herlings
|577
|3rd
|Gautier Paulin
|545
|4th
|Clement Desalle
|544
|5th
|Tim Gajser
|485
|6th
|Romain Febvre
|441
|7th
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|400
|8th
|Max Nagl
|390
|9th
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|377
|10th
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|366
MX2 Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Pauls Jonass
|696
|2nd
|Jeremy Seewer
|656
|3rd
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|523
|4th
|Benoit Paturel
|504
|5th
|Thomas Covington
|457
|6th
|Julien Lieber
|450
|7th
|Jorge Prado
|392
|8th
|Brian Bogers
|356
|9th
|Hunter Lawrence
|326
|10th
|Brent Van doninck
|298
FIM International Six Days Enduro
August 28 - September 2 — Brive-la-Gaillarde, France
World Trophy Overall
|OVERALL FINISH
|TEAM
|RIDERS
|1st
|France
|Jeremy Tarroux
|Loic Larrieu
|Christophe Charlier
|Christophe Nambotin
|2nd
|Australia
|Matthew Phillips
|Daniel Sanders
|Daniel Milner
|Joshua Green
|3rd
|Finland
|Eero Remes
|Henric Stigell
|Antti Hellsten
|Matti Seistola
Junior World Trophy Overall
|OVERALL FINISH
|TEAM
|RIDERS
|1st
|France
|Jeremy Miroir
|Hugo Blanjoue
|Anthony Geslin
|2nd
|Italy
|David Soreca
|Andrea Verona
|Matteo Cavallo
|3rd
|USA
|Joshua Toth
|Layne Michael
|Grant Baylor
Women's World Trophy Overall
|OVERALL FINISH
|TEAM
|RIDERS
|1st
|Australia
|Tayla Jones
|Jessica Gardiner
|Wilson Jemma
|2nd
|USA
|Kacy Martinez
|Rebecca Sheets
|Brandy Richards
|3rd
|France
|Samantha Tichet
|Juliette Berrez
|Audrey Rossat
OTHER 2017 CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS
AMSOIL GNCC, PRESENTED BY MAXXIS
XC1
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|211
|2nd
|Thad DuVall
|192
|3rd
|Steward Baylor
|159
|4th
|Ricky Russell
|144
|5th
|Grant Baylor
|124
|6th
|Trevor Bollinger
|109
|7th
|Jordan Ashburn
|99
|8th
|Russell Bobbitt
|96
|9th
|Ryan Sipes
|95
|10th
|Christopher Bach
|88
XC2
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Joshua Toth
|243
|2nd
|Craig Delong
|186
|3rd
|Layne Michael
|186
|4th
|Micael Witkowski
|159
|5th
|Jesse Groemm
|140
|6th
|Austin Lee
|126
|7th
|Benjamin Kelley
|118
|8th
|Zack Hayes
|109
|9th
|Samuel Evans
|85
|10th
|Zach Nolan
|79
XC3
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Jason Thomas
|232
|2nd
|Mark Heresco Jr.
|180
|3rd
|Hunter Neuwirth
|180
|4th
|Jack Edmondson
|145
|5th
|Joshua Adkins
|115
|6th
|Jaryn Williams
|114
|7th
|Devan Welch
|97
|8th
|Paul Whibley
|67
|9th
|Dustin Gibson
|61
|10th
|Nate Smith
|47
WXC
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Becca Sheets
|170
|2nd
|Tayla Jones
|160
|3rd
|Mackenzie Tricker
|144
|4th
|Rachel Gutish
|100
|5th
|Brooke Cosner
|86
|6th
|Kendall LaFollette
|80
|7th
|Shelby Rolen
|74
|8th
|Taylor Johnston
|32
|9th
|Natasha LaChapelle
|31
|10th
|Rachael Archer
|26
MX Masters of Germany
MX Masters Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Dennis Ullrich
|254
|2nd
|Jens Getteman
|179
|3rd
|Henry Jacobi
|162
|4th
|Christian Brockel
|152
|5th
|Brian Hsu
|131
|6th
|Angus Heidecke
|111
|7th
|Filip Beugebauer
|107
|8th
|Hunter Lawrence
|102
|9th
|Jaromir Romancik
|95
|10th
|Jeremy Delince
|91
Swiss MX Championship
MX Open Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Yves Furlato
|80
|2nd
|Andy Baumgartner
|71
|3rd
|Kim Schaffter
|56
|4th
|Nicolas Bender
|54
|5th
|Petr Smitka
|50
|6th
|Arnaud Tonus
|50
|7th
|Alain Schafer
|47
|8th
|Jose Butron
|42
|9th
|Valentin Guillod
|42
|10th
|Alexandre Lejeune
|39
MX2 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Luca Bruggmann
|87
|2nd
|Killian Auberson
|86
|3rd
|Enzo Steffen
|78
|4th
|Steven Champal
|65
|5th
|Robin Scheiben
|53
|6th
|Maurice Chanton
|52
|7th
|David Schoch
|51
|8th
|Nico Seiler
|49
|9th
|Timothy Jaunin
|41
|10th
|Kevin Auberson
|40
2017 CHAMPIONS
|RIDER
|CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE
|CLASS
|Ryan Dungey
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Justin Hill
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Zach Osborne
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Eli Tomac
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450MX
|Zach Osborne
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250MX
|Gavin Faith
|Amsoil Arenacross
|250AX
|Ryan Breece
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites West Region
|Justin Cooper
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites East Region
|Matt Goerke
|Canadian Motocross Nationals
|MX1
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Canadian Motocross Nationals
|MX2
|Nick Schmidt
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|Sam Sunderland
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Dean Ferris
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|Egan Mastin
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|Brock Hoyer
|Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross
|Snow Bike
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Graeme Irwin
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Ben Watson
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Mike Brown
|250 Pro
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|Marshal Weltin
|450 Pro
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|Thomas Ramette
|Pro Class
|Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
|Graham Jarvis
|Hell's Gate
|Bike
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Hamish Harwood
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Kirk Gibbs
|Manjimup 15,000
|Allstars
|Alfredo Gomez
|Ezberg Rodeo
|Bike