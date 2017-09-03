Race Day Feed: MXGP of USA, Sunday

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, your one-stop shop for round 17 of the FIM Motocross World Championship from Jacksonville, Florida, at WW Motocross Park. We’ll be updating this post throughout the day with news, notes, and results from today's races, so be sure to check back throughout the day. You can also follow Racer X on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook to stay up on all the action.
Pre-Race Report
Welcome to the second day of action from WW Motocross Park in Jacksonville, Florida, site of the MXGP of USA. Qualifying races took place yesterday to determine today’s gate picks and it was a rough day for many of the U.S.-based riders. Factory Yamaha’s Cooper Webb crashed toward the end of the practice session and sustained a broken thumb, according to On Track Off Road editor Adam Wheeler. He is out for today.
Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo is also out for today after tweaking his knee in practice yesterday. Initial reports indicate that the injury isn’t serious. Joey Savatgy did not race yesterday due to foot/ankle injury that kept him out of the last two rounds of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. He is also sidelined for today.
In the MX2 qualifying race, American Thomas Covington grabbed the holeshot and led all 11 laps to capture a 6.23 second win over Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha prospect Justin Cooper. MX2 points leader Pauls Jonass finished third. Mitchell Harrison finished sixth ahead of Chase Sexton. Justin Hill finished 22nd, while RJ Hampshire crashed and had a bike issue and was credited with 28th.
In MXGP, Jeffrey Herlings dominated, cruising to a 19.6 second win over points leader Antonio Cairoli. Romain Febvre finished third. Eli Tomac struggled in qualifying, finishing a distant 12th. Justin Barcia was running up front early but collided with Gautier Paulin and went down. He was unable to finish the race and was credited with 36th. Fredrik Noren finished 15th, while Benny Bloss took home 17th. Kyle Chisholm finished 20th.
Live coverage can be seen on MXGP-TV.com beginning with MX2 race 1 at noon ET. CBS Sports Network will air live coverage of the second motos starting at 3:00 p.m. ET.
MX2 Warm-Up Results
1. Thomas Covington
2. Pauls Jonass
3. RJ Hampshire
4. Justin Cooper
5. Julien Lieber
6. Thomas Kjer Olsen
7. Chase Sexton
8. Jeremy Seewer
9. Jorge Prado
10. Alvin Ostlund
11. Brian Bogers
12. Brent Van doninck
13. Stephen Rubini
14. Mitchell Harrison
15. Davy Pootjes
…
17. Darian Sanayei
22. Dakota Alix
26. Hayden Mellross
Justin Hill did not participate in the warm-up. We will update once we know more.
Hill didn't ride the warm up as he had some bike issues but he should be ready to go for the motos— Racer X (@racerxonline) September 3, 2017
MXGP Warm-Up Results
1. Jeffrey Herlings
2. Antonio Cairoli
3. Eli Tomac
4. Max Anstie
5. Gautier Paulin
6. Tim Gajser
7. Glenn Coldenhoff
8. Arminas Jasikonis
9. Kevin Strijbos
10. Romain Febvre
11. Jordi Tixier
12. Alessandro Lupino
13. Benny Bloss
14. Evgeny Bobryshev
15. Justin Barcia
….
16. Fredrik Noren
17. Clement Desalle
19. Shaun Simpson
20. Jeremy Van Horebeek
21. Max Nagl
22. Kyle Chisholm