Race Day Feed: MXGP of USA, Sunday

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, your one-stop shop for round 17 of the FIM Motocross World Championship from Jacksonville, Florida, at WW Motocross Park. We’ll be updating this post throughout the day with news, notes, and results from today's races, so be sure to check back throughout the day. You can also follow Racer X on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook to stay up on all the action.

Pre-Race Report



Welcome to the second day of action from WW Motocross Park in Jacksonville, Florida, site of the MXGP of USA. Qualifying races took place yesterday to determine today’s gate picks and it was a rough day for many of the U.S.-based riders. Factory Yamaha’s Cooper Webb crashed toward the end of the practice session and sustained a broken thumb, according to On Track Off Road editor Adam Wheeler. He is out for today.

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo is also out for today after tweaking his knee in practice yesterday. Initial reports indicate that the injury isn’t serious. Joey Savatgy did not race yesterday due to foot/ankle injury that kept him out of the last two rounds of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. He is also sidelined for today.

In the MX2 qualifying race, American Thomas Covington grabbed the holeshot and led all 11 laps to capture a 6.23 second win over Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha prospect Justin Cooper. MX2 points leader Pauls Jonass finished third. Mitchell Harrison finished sixth ahead of Chase Sexton. Justin Hill finished 22nd, while RJ Hampshire crashed and had a bike issue and was credited with 28th.

In MXGP, Jeffrey Herlings dominated, cruising to a 19.6 second win over points leader Antonio Cairoli. Romain Febvre finished third. Eli Tomac struggled in qualifying, finishing a distant 12th. Justin Barcia was running up front early but collided with Gautier Paulin and went down. He was unable to finish the race and was credited with 36th. Fredrik Noren finished 15th, while Benny Bloss took home 17th. Kyle Chisholm finished 20th.

Live coverage can be seen on MXGP-TV.com beginning with MX2 race 1 at noon ET. CBS Sports Network will air live coverage of the second motos starting at 3:00 p.m. ET.