Race Day Feed: MXGP of USA, Saturday

Due to rain yesterday afternoon and last night, the track at WW Motocross Park was pretty sloppy for this morning's free practice sessions. Florida's weather is pretty unpredictable, but you can usually expect a decent amount of rain this time of year. I think our own Jason Thomas—who's spent a lot of time in Florida—said it best earlier this week in our 3 on 3 column, "I am predicting a lot of heat, humidity, and probably a good afternoon shower or two. That's Florida weather this time of year and with Hurricane Harvey spinning bands of rain towards the east, it is almost a certainty that we will see rain at some point."

Because it was so wet and most riders were just getting a feel for the new track we didn't learn much from the free practice session . However, we did learn that Cooper Webb will miss the rest of the weekend due to an apparent wrist injury sustained in a crash late in the session. We'll provide more updates on Webb as more information becomes available. In the timed practice sessions, which determine each rider's gate pick for the qualifying races, Thomas Covington shined in MX2. He logged the fastest time of the session with a 2:02.772 which was .613 seconds faster than the MX2 points leader Pauls Jonass. Justin Cooper surprised many by putting in the fourth fastest time with a 2:04.567. The 2017 Nicky Hayden AMA Horizon Award winner was the top-ranked Lucas Oil Pro Motocross competitor in the session. RJ Hampshire and Adam Cianciarulo both appeared to struggle as they finished 10th and 26th respectively. AC went down at the beginning of the timed session, but was able to return later and put in three laps. Here are the results from MX2's timed practice.

In MXGP, Jeffrey Herlings laid down a time that was .62 seconds faster than MXGP points leader Antonio Cairoli. Herlings used a quad in the back section of the track on the very last lap to get that time. So far he's the only one to do it. Eli Tomac continued to struggle after a tough free practice session where he was searching for the right suspension setting. In timed practice he finished in 13th and was 3.3 seconds slower than Herlings. Tomac was the fastest American in the session with Justin Barcia, Benny Bloss, and Kyle Chisholm finishing in 17th, 20th, and 22nd respectively.

The qualifying races are set to kick off in less than an hour, so be sure to check back here for a full report from both races. Injury Update Kawasaki announced via their Twitter page that Adam Cianciarulo will miss the rest of the MXGP of USA after tweaking his knee during the timed practice session at WW Motocross Park. After finishing out the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season with 1-2-2-2 moto finishes and capturing his first overall victory, many considered Cianciarulo to be a favorite coming into this weekend's race. AC logged the sixth quickest time in the free practice session and then had a crash in the timed session. We originally thought he might be okay after he rode his bike to the mechanics' area and then came back out to do three more laps, but as stated above, he'll sit out the rest of the weekend. We'll continue to provide updates on Cianciarulo as more information becomes available.