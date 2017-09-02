Cooper Webb Out for MXGP of USA

As we reported earlier today on Instagram, Cooper Webb will miss the MXGP of USA at WW Motocross Park due to an injured wrist sustained during today's free practice session.

Webb was near the top of the leader board early in the practice session, but toward the end he went down and had to have his bike pushed off the track as reported by MX Vice.

Many were eager to see how Webb would do at the 17th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship as it was going to be the first time anyone got to see him compete on the all-new 2018 Yamaha YZ450F. On MXGP-TV's Studio Show, factory Yamaha team manager Jim Perry said, "We were looking forward to the new bike and looking forward to getting ready for next season."

We'll provide more updates on Webb as more information becomes available.