Cianciarulo Out for MXGP of USA

Earlier today, Kawasaki announced via their Twitter page that Adam Cianciarulo will miss the rest of the MXGP of USA after tweaking his knee during the timed practice session at WW Motocross Park.

After finishing out the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season with 1-2-2-2 moto finishes and capturing his first overall victory, many considered Cianciarulo to be a favorite coming into this weekend's GP. AC logged the sixth quickest time in the free practice session and then had a crash in the timed session. We originally thought he might be okay after he rode his bike to the mechanics' area and then came back out to do three more laps, but as stated above, he'll sit out the rest of the weekend.

We'll continue to provide updates on Cianciarulo as more information becomes available.