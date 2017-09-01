Monster Energy Supercross Announces Changes to International Video Pass

ELLENTON, Fla., - Feld Entertainment® announced today the second season of the Supercross Video Pass will be available on September 1 and features significantly more Monster Energy Supercross content for fans outside of the U.S. and Canada, including an unprecedented amount of live and archived racing. In total, fans will have access to 240 hours of Supercross content that can be experienced on any type of connected device.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, is the most competitive and high profile off-road motorcycle racing series in the world and attracts nearly one million fans in live attendance over the course of the 17-race season. Its digital fan base boasts an even more impressive number, engaging with 10 million weekly viewers from all over the world.

"Supercross riders are some of the most elite athletes in the world. The excitement of motorcycle racing, the innovative track designs and the global representation of Supercross racers takes this sport beyond the borders of North America," said Vicki Silver, Chief Marketing Officer of Feld Entertainment.

The Supercross Video Pass will provide access to all 17 rounds of the 3-hour Monster Energy Supercross television broadcast (2018), every race from the last three seasons (2015-2017), plus the 2015 and 2016 Monster Energy Cup races and an additional library of original content.

According to research conducted by Hookit, the leading social and digital media measurement company, Supercross fans are among the most engaged consumers online, ranking the sport in the top-20 of global properties. The list includes the NBA, NFL, MLB, English Premier League Soccer, U.S. Soccer and the FIFA World Cup, impressively positioning Supercross higher than the ATP and PGA Tours.

"With two thirds of the Supercross fan base living outside of the U.S. and Canada, we are responding to the overwhelming international demand for live racing and behind-the-scenes content," added Silver. "Last season's video pass was purchased by fans in more than 100 countries and we anticipate a much higher response with this year's enhanced package."

The Hookit research also shows that Supercross is the number one motorsport domestically and ranks in the top-10 of all U.S. and Canadian based teams and leagues, showing significantly stronger online engagement than powerhouse properties like NASCAR, MLS and the PGA Tour. For the study, more than seven million posts were analyzed across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter over a year period where views, shares, likes and comments were examined across 1,255 leagues, federations and teams internationally to determine who had the most engaged fan following.

In addition to racing, this year's Supercross Video Pass offers three full seasons of Chasing The Dream, the acclaimed, behind-the-scenes documentary-styled series, plus two additional, full-length episodes that feature the "Legends of Supercross" for fans outside of the U.S. and Canada.

Subscribers who purchase the 2018 Supercross Video Pass before October 14 will also receive access to the 2017 Monster Energy Cup. Single event passes will also be available for live and VoD access to any race, including the 2017 Monster Energy Cup taking place in Las Vegas on October 14, for $29.99. Access to video content will be provided through the mobile-responsive portal at supercrossLIVE.tv and via the Monster Energy Supercross Roku app.