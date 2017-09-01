How to Watch: MXGP of USA

September 1, 2017 3:30pm
by:

Although the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship wrapped up last weekend at the Ironman National, there is still a full slate of racing in the U.S. this Saturday and Sunday with the MXGP of USA at WW Motocross Park in Jacksonville, Florida.

Action kicks off on Saturday with qualifying racing followed by racing on Sunday.

Below is the full schedule for the weekend.

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

TV Schedule

ROUND 17 | MXGP OF USA | WW Motocross Park
Sunday, September 3

MX2 | RACE 2 - 3:00 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network
MXGP | RACE 2 - 4:00 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network

Online Schedule

ROUND 17 | MXGP OF USA | WW Motocross Park
Saturday, September 2 | Sunday, September 3

Saturday

MX2 | QUALIFYING - 3:15 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | QUALIFYING - 4:00 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

Sunday

MX2 | RACE 1 - 12:00 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 1 - 1:00 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | RACE 2 - 3:00 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 2 - 4:00 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

2017 STANDINGS

MXGP Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Antonio Cairoli 631
2nd Jeffrey Herlings 530
3rd Gautier Paulin 526
4th Clement Desalle 519
5th Tim Gajser 453
6th Romain Febvre 441
7th Jeremy Van Horebeek 377
8th Max Nagl 364
9th Glenn Coldenhoff 352
10th Evgeny Bobryshev 344

MX2 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Pauls Jonass 669
2nd Jeremy Seewer 624
3rd Benoit Paturel 504
4th Thomas Kjer Olsen 497
5th Julien Lieber 436
6th Thomas Covington 417
7th Jorge Prado 392
8th Brian Bogers 331
9th Hunter Lawrence 284
10th Brent Van doninck 273

