How to Watch: MXGP of USA

Although the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship wrapped up last weekend at the Ironman National, there is still a full slate of racing in the U.S. this Saturday and Sunday with the MXGP of USA at WW Motocross Park in Jacksonville, Florida.
Action kicks off on Saturday with qualifying racing followed by racing on Sunday.
Below is the full schedule for the weekend.
FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
TV Schedule
ROUND 17 | MXGP OF USA | WW Motocross Park
Sunday, September 3
MX2 | RACE 2 - 3:00 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network
MXGP | RACE 2 - 4:00 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network
Online Schedule
ROUND 17 | MXGP OF USA | WW Motocross Park
Saturday, September 2 | Sunday, September 3
Saturday
MX2 | QUALIFYING - 3:15 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | QUALIFYING - 4:00 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
Sunday
MX2 | RACE 1 - 12:00 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 1 - 1:00 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | RACE 2 - 3:00 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 2 - 4:00 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
2017 STANDINGS
MXGP Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Antonio Cairoli
|631
|2nd
|Jeffrey Herlings
|530
|3rd
|Gautier Paulin
|526
|4th
|Clement Desalle
|519
|5th
|Tim Gajser
|453
|6th
|Romain Febvre
|441
|7th
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|377
|8th
|Max Nagl
|364
|9th
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|352
|10th
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|344
MX2 Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Pauls Jonass
|669
|2nd
|Jeremy Seewer
|624
|3rd
|Benoit Paturel
|504
|4th
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|497
|5th
|Julien Lieber
|436
|6th
|Thomas Covington
|417
|7th
|Jorge Prado
|392
|8th
|Brian Bogers
|331
|9th
|Hunter Lawrence
|284
|10th
|Brent Van doninck
|273
OTHER LINKS
Live Timing FIM Motocross World Championship