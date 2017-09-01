How to Watch: MXGP of USA

Although the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship wrapped up last weekend at the Ironman National, there is still a full slate of racing in the U.S. this Saturday and Sunday with the MXGP of USA at WW Motocross Park in Jacksonville, Florida.

Action kicks off on Saturday with qualifying racing followed by racing on Sunday.

Below is the full schedule for the weekend.

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

TV Schedule

ROUND 17 | MXGP OF USA | WW Motocross Park

Sunday, September 3

MX2 | RACE 2 - 3:00 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network

MXGP | RACE 2 - 4:00 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network

Online Schedule

ROUND 17 | MXGP OF USA | WW Motocross Park

Saturday, September 2 | Sunday, September 3

Saturday

MX2 | QUALIFYING - 3:15 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | QUALIFYING - 4:00 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com



Sunday

MX2 | RACE 1 - 12:00 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | RACE 1 - 1:00 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | RACE 2 - 3:00 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | RACE 2 - 4:00 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

2017 STANDINGS

MXGP Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS 1st Antonio Cairoli 631 2nd Jeffrey Herlings 530 3rd Gautier Paulin 526 4th Clement Desalle 519 5th Tim Gajser 453 6th Romain Febvre 441 7th Jeremy Van Horebeek 377 8th Max Nagl 364 9th Glenn Coldenhoff 352 10th Evgeny Bobryshev 344

MX2 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS 1st Pauls Jonass 669 2nd Jeremy Seewer 624 3rd Benoit Paturel 504 4th Thomas Kjer Olsen 497 5th Julien Lieber 436 6th Thomas Covington 417 7th Jorge Prado 392 8th Brian Bogers 331 9th Hunter Lawrence 284 10th Brent Van doninck 273

OTHER LINKS

Live Timing FIM Motocross World Championship

Tickets

Entry List

Website

FOLLOW RACER X

Twitter - @racerxonline

Instagram - racerxonline

Facebook