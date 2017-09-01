Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Canadian Motocross Championship Wrap-Up

Each year FLY Racing develops, tests, and improves its products in a never-ending pursuit of the perfect racewear. The first to integrate The Boa® System, FLY racewear offers the unmatched comfort, performance and durability that make it an industry leader in technical racewear. For 2018 they’ve created their lightest, most comfortable and durable gear yet. Gear that lasts and gear that performs—ride after ride, race after race. Prepare, perform, and progress with FLY racing.

This week I call up Atlas Brace's Ryan Lockhart and GuaranteedMX.com's Ryan Gauld to recap what happened in the Canadian Motocross Championship this year and to discuss the future of Canadian moto.

Click HERE to listen to the show or get it from iTunes, Stitcher, the Pulpmx App or wherever you get podcasts.