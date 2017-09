2017 Motocross of Nations Entry-List Released

Youthstream and the FIM have released the official pre-entry list for the 2017 Motocross of Nations set to take place in Matterley Basin, England, on September 30 and October 1.

France, the defending champion, will send a team of Gautier Paulin, Romain Febvre, and Dylan Ferrandis. Ferrandis suffered a broken wrist at Budds Creek, but is currently still listed as the team's MX2 rider. Benoit Paturel has already been announced as the replacement rider if Ferrandis is unable to race.

Last year’s runner-up, the Netherlands, will be represented by Glenn Coldenhoff, Brian Bogers, and Jeffrey Herlings.

The United States, who finished third overall in 2016, will send Cole Seely, Zach Osborne, and Thomas Covington.

Below are the official rosters of the 39 countries scheduled to compete.