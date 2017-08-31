Racer X Films: 2006 Honda CRF450 Build
August 31, 2017 8:45am | by: Simon Cudby
This build was an old bike of Simon Cudby’s pal, B-Rad, who is an all-around good guy and friend of Racer X. We wanted to freshen up his bike for him and we were also curious how good a 2006 CRF450 would be with some updates and new parts. The result was a great looking bike that blew Ping’s mind on the track. There is a reason this model was the gold standard for 450s a decade ago … because it was a weapon!
But could you really still be competitive on it? Our test rider, David Pingree breaks it down for you in this project test.
