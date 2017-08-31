Privateer Profile: Ronnie Stewart

Only 13 riders were able to line up on the gate for every single Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450 Class moto this year. Among those 13 riders are some familiar names like Eli Tomac, Blake Baggett, and Marvin Musquin. But if you scroll down the list of championship standings you get to Ronnie Stewart in 30th place. While running his own team, Stewart made it to and qualified for every moto this summer, and on top of that he scored points in nine motos. Not a bad year for the rider/team manager. Stewart is also slated to compete in the Racer X Maine Event presented by TCX on September 15-17 at MX207 in Lyman, Maine, to hopefully grab a portion of the large $10,000 pro purse. We called up Stewart to get a recap of his season, his plans for next year, and find out more about his plans for the Racer X Maine Event. Racer X: Let’s start off with the motocross season. You made every race this year, which is pretty good. Not many guys can say they did that. How’s it feel for you?

Ronnie Stewart: Making it to all 29 [supercross and motocross] races has personally been great for me. It feels great. I would say there are probably only a handful of others that did it, so it’s a good feeling. Did you meet your expectations or were you kind of hoping for more?

I am happy with my results and how the season went. As a racer, you always want to do better. You’re never satisfied. But for me, supercross compared to outdoors I was able to progress and be finishing where I thought I should be. I had a handful of top 20 overalls and some really good rides this summer. So, overall I’m pleased with my performance this season. Are you feeling a little burnt out after going to all the races and managing your own program and everything?

It’s weird because I really enjoyed the season. I love what I get to do, but going so hard for so long does really wear you out. I definitely do need a deep battery charge for sure. Even though it was awesome, I’m still looking forward to a little bit of a break.

Stewart's best race of the year was at Unadilla where he went 17-17 for 18th overall. Rich Shepherd

Were there any points in the season where it was a real struggle for you to keep going?

I would say halfway through supercross we were doing a lot of traveling. The series kind of gets a little wild there towards the tail end of the season. That was a little bit of a struggle. There was a lot going on logistically. But then going into outdoors, things settled down. I would say about halfway through outdoors I started to really feel taxed again. That only lasted a few weeks there, then I was able to have strong rides more towards the end of the season again. I would say just kind of the economy. It’s kind of waves. It goes up a little bit and then down a little bit, and then up … it’s unrealistic and it’s not possible to just go at a high level, wide open the whole time. It kind of has to go up and down a little bit for you to be able to make it. Getting into this Racer X Maine Event race, how did you find out about it?

I knew about it through Danny [Stuart], but I’ve also been seeing a lot of the promotions that he’s doing. I think it’s going to be an awesome event. I’m really excited to be a part of it. I feel like it’s our duty as an advocate for the sport to be there and to help promote a local track that’s trying to do a lot of good for the motocross community. A couple weeks ago I was doing a riding school in southern Pennsylvania and I was talking to the kids about that. It’s up to all of us in order to make this sport better for the media, for the photographers, for the teams, the riders, the mechanics, everybody. It’s up to all of us to help promote it and be and advocate for it. We have a lot going on trying to prepare for next year, but as far as the weekends go, I’m definitely thrilled to jump on an opportunity to kind of help promote a local track, help promote the sport a little bit. I’m looking forward to it and having some fun racing at a more low-key race where there’s not so much going on and so much pressure. It’s just for fun, so it should be nice.

These races are obviously important for the local guys, but even for a pro as yourself, there’s money to be won at these types of races. Can you talk a little bit about that and how important these kinds of races are to your program?

Absolutely. There’s a significant purse [$10,000 for the Maine Event’s pro purse as of Thursday. The purse could get bigger.] and it really goes a long way. If you’re not on a factory team where you have a multi-year contract, whenever you’re finished with the last race, there’s no more money coming in each week. So, to be able to go to these more regional races and actually make more than what you can make at a lot of these pro races, it’s pretty cool. It’s important. You see a lot of guys that aren’t signed on the teams. They hustle around the country with races like the Maine Event, Kawasaki Race of Champions. There are a few of them down in Texas. So, people do travel. I heard that there’s going to be a couple guys from all around the East Coast coming up. It’s going to be fun. Are you riding your race bike? I heard you might be riding a 250?

I am going to be riding my race bike. I don’t have a 250, so I might end up trying to find a 250 [four-stroke] or a 125. I’m not sure at the moment, but definitely 450 class with my race bike.

The Racer X Maine Event presented by takes place on September 15-17, at MX207 in Lyman, Maine.