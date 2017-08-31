OnSite: Answer

Last week I stopped by the new Answer office in Irvine, California, to check out their new 2018 line. I was out of town when they had their launch a few weeks ago, so I was excited to get a firsthand look at the new goods myself. And with Justin Bogle capturing his first 450 overall win last weekend it was only fitting to go see what his gear sponsor, Answer, has going on for next year. The 2018 line comes in four different tiers beginning with the Syncron, Syncron Air, Elite, and Trinity on the high end.

Syncron comes in with six color ways: yellow/blue, red/black, gray/black, orange/gray, cyan/navy, pink/gray. With pants running $79.95 and jerseys $25.95, they’re practically a steal. One thing I noticed is they don’t have your typical “gear set” with pants, jersey, gloves, as many like to mix and match styles and colors.

The Syncron air is designed for warmer temperatures and gives the best ventilation. It’s made of mostly high stretch nylon and polyester. It comes in three color ways with white/orange, white/black, and acid/cyan. Pants run $89.95 and jerseys $29.95.

The Elite has the most options with seven colors ways within two styles. The solid style comes in four colors: red, white, black, and blue, which is my personal favorite. Then they have a more unique pattern that comes in three: black/white, teal/navy, and orange/gray. Pants $139.95; jerseys $49.95.

The Trinity line is their high-end line and it comes in two color ways: black/blue and white/red. The other three sets all have a ratchet strap in the waistband, however the Trinity comes with an adjust at the hip with a button in the front. Trinity is a more tailored fit and what the pros run. The pants are $199.95 and jerseys are $74.95.

They have five different styles of gloves: the AR-1, AR-2, AR-3, AR-4, and AR-5. Most of the pros run the AR-3 glove, but Antonio Cairoli’s favorite is the AR-4. Whether you’re looking for extra knuckle protection, ultra-lightweight, with or without wrist cuffs, Answer has what you’re looking for.

Be sure to check out their new line online as well as in the Motocross of Nations at Matterley Basin, Winchester, England. Antonio Cairoli will be representing Italy, Glenn Conldenhoff for Netherlands, Darian Sanayei for Puerto Rico, and Tommy Searle for Great Britain. You can browse their full 2018 Catalog.