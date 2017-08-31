Joey Savatgy Will Race MXGP of USA

Despite missing the last two rounds of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship due to a foot/ankle injury, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Joey Savatgy will compete at this weekend’s MXGP of USA at WW Motocross Park in Jacksonville, Florida, the team announced yesterday. Teammates Adam Cianciarulo and Justin Hill will also contest the event. Austin Forkner, who missed the last five rounds of Pro Motocross due to a concussion, will miss the event.

“It was a bummer for me to have to stop racing after going on a roll there at the end of the season,” said Savatgy in a team statement. “I’m excited to race and try something different, hopefully making our team proud in the meantime.”

Savatgy initially sustained the injury en route to a moto one win at Unadilla when he collided with a lapper late in the race. Immediately after the moto, Savatgy was seen limping to the podium. He returned the following week at Budds Creek and set the fastest time in the first qualifying session. Early into the second qualifying session, Savatgy suffered a big crash and had to get a ride back to the pits with his mechanic. He wasn’t able to line up for either moto at Budds Creek and also missed last weekend’s season finale at Ironman.