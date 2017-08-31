Australian Factory Kawasaki Squad to Close at End of Season

MEGA Fuels/Monster Energy Kawasaki, which has served as the factory Kawasaki team in Australian Motocross and Supercross since 2010, has announced it will close at the end of the 2017 season. The decision was announced by team manager Troy Carroll.

MotoOnline.com.au first reported the news.

“Time for a huge change for myself and my family,” wrote Carroll on social media. “It’s been a blast after 32 years in this sport and 24 Australian championships, now it’s time for a change of scenery! Thanks so much to all our teams fans and sponsors, we will go after this SX championship and go out with a bang. I’m sure a full press release should come out soon.”

The team will still contest the 2017 Australian Supercross series, as planned, with Dan Reardon and Nathan Crawford, which begins September 23 at Jimboomba X Stadium.

Kawasaki Motors Australia has yet to release a statement on the matter, according to MotoOnline.com.au.

Main Image: Alex Gobert (Foremost Media)