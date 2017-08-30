Sign of the (Lap) Times: Ironman

The final round of the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship received an extra bit of excitement with the addition of current MXGP competitor Jeffrey Herlings who decided to race the Ironman National at the last minute.

Herlings and Marvin Musquin battled for the win in both motos, but Herlings came out on top for a dominating day complete with 1-1 scores. While those two were up front, Eli Tomac went into full-on management mode and wrapped up the 450 Class championship with 5-6 moto scores.

In the 250 Class, Zach Osborne put the final stamp on his 250MX championship by going 1-1 in what will likely be the last 250MX race of his career as he's slated to move up to the 450MX in 2018.

Let’s dive into the lap data to figure out how these races were won and lost with this week’s Sign of the Lap Times. First, our traditional lap time charts.

450 MOTO 1

LAP RANK FINISH BEST LAP ON LAP AVG LAP TIME RIDER 1 2nd 2:07.724 6 2:10.376 Marvin Musquin 2 1st 2:08.310 4 2:10.045 Jeffrey Herlings 3 3rd 2:08.659 6 2:11.785 Blake Baggett 4 4th 2:10.277 6 2:12.364 Cole Seely 5 5th 2:10.363 7 2:13.400 Eli Tomac 6 8th 2:12.161 3 2:13.985 Benny Bloss 7 6th 2:12.376 8 2:13.735 Cooper Webb 8 7th 2:12.452 6 2:13.911 Weston Peick 9 10th 2:12.488 5 2:14.645 Justin Barcia 10 9th 2:12.579 6 2:14.289 Christian Craig

450 MOTO 2

LAP RANK FINISH BEST LAP ON LAP AVG LAP TIME RIDER 1 1st 2:08.295 14 2:09.760 Jeffrey Herlings 2 2nd 2:08.859 6 2:10.998 Marvin Musquin 3 3rd 2:09.235 6 2:11.954 Blake Baggett 4 4th 2:11.190 6 2:13.986 Cole Seely 5 6th 2:11.938 7 2:14.074 Eli Tomac 6 9th 2:12.436 3 2:15.808 Justin Bogle 7 28th 2:12.503 8 2:16.958 Benny Bloss 8 10th 2:12.755 6 2:16.125 Dean Wilson 9 5th 2:12.861 3 2:14.215 Cooper Webb 10 8th 2:12.911 6 2:14.507 Weston Peick

250 MOTO 1

LAP RANK FINISH BEST LAP ON LAP AVG LAP TIME RIDER 1 1st 2:09.624 3 2:11.982 Zach Osborne 2 2nd 2:09.970 3 2:12.669 Adam Cianciarulo 3 10th 2:10.378 3 2:13.845 Chase Sexton 4 6th 2:11.209 2 2:14.937 Sean Cantrell 5 5th 2:11.845 2 2:14.621 Mitchell Harrison 6 4th 2:11.915 7 2:14.158 Aaron Plessinger 7 7th 2:12.123 4 2:15.310 Bradley Taft 8 3rd 2:12.215 6 2:13.443 Colt Nichols 9 12th 2:12.540 10 2:15.379 RJ Hampshire 10 16th 2:12.821 8 2:16.509 Justin Cooper

250 MOTO 2

LAP RANK FINISH BEST LAP ON LAP AVG LAP TIME RIDER 1 1st 2:10.145 3 2:13.482 Zach Osborne 2 40th 2:12.195 2 2:12.195 Aaron Plessinger 3 5th 2:12.510 10 2:15.415 RJ Hampshire 4 3rd 2:12.649 8 2:14.143 Jeremy Martin 5 4th 2:12.775 9 2:14.137 Colt Nichols 6 2nd 2:12.822 4 2:14.050 Adam Cianciarulo 7 6th 2:13.004 6 2:15.831 Chase Sexton 8 7th 2:14.085 4 2:15.996 Justin Cooper 9 9th 2:14.856 4 2:16.159 Justin Hill 10 14th 2:15.110 3 2:19.181 Kyle Cunningham

Herlings' Comeback

We've covered Herlings' second moto charge quite a bit on this site, so I won't go into too much detail. Long story short, he fell on the opening lap and had to come from near dead last all the way into the lead after Musquin made a mistake with two laps to go.

Below is Herlings' gap to Musquin for the entire race. You can see on lap seven he still trailed Musquin by just over 18 seconds.