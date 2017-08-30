MXGP of USA Second Motos Live on CBS Sports Network Sunday

August 30, 2017 3:15pm | by:
MXGP of USA Second Motos Live on CBS Sports Network Sunday

Second motos from this weekend’s MXGP of USA will air live on CBS Sports Network on Sunday, Youthstream announced today.

Live coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. ET with MX2, followed directly by MXGP at 4:00 p.m. ET.

If you want to watch live coverage of qualifying on Saturday and race coverage on Sunday, it will be live streamed via MXGP-TV.com.

Below is the full online schedule for the MXGP of USA at WW Motocross Park:

Saturday

Studio Show – 11:00 a.m. EST

MX2 Qualifying – 3:15 p.m. EST

MXGP Qualifying – 4:00 p.m. EST

Sunday

MX2 Race 1 – 12:00 p.m. EST

MXGP Race 1 – 1:00 p.m. EST

MX2 Race 2 – 3:00 p.m. EST

MXGP Race 2 – 4:00 p.m. EST