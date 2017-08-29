OTOR Issue 162

One hundred and sixty-second issue of this re-designed bi-weekly motorcycle sport magazine, tackling the latest races and issues in MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross and World Superbike as well as general motorcycling and accessories with the best blogs and photographs.

In OTOR 162

MotoGP Silverstone: Shiner Sun-kissed and rattled, MotoGP came through a stellar event in the UK where Dovi made it four. Stories, blogs and photos inside.

The next generation: Jacky Vimond and Alberto Puig talk about their talent spotting and coaching in MXGP and MotoGP and the tricks of the trade.

Scramble this: Roland rides Triumph’s new Street Scrambler to see how an iconic model measures up against similar opposition.

Blogs & Bits: News and views from the last round of AMA 450MX, WorldSBK, Jeffrey Herlings and more content to digest inside.