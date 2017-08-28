Wake-Up Call

August 28, 2017
Lucas Oil Pro Motocross

Ironman - 250

- Crawfordsville, IN

PositionRiderHometownMotosMachine
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA1 - 1 Husqvarna FC250
2Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL2 - 2 Kawasaki KX 250F
3Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK3 - 4 Yamaha YZ 250F
4Jeremy Martin Millville, MN8 - 3 Honda CRF250R
5Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI5 - 8 Yamaha YZ 250F
6Chase Sexton La Moille, IL10 - 6 Honda CRF250R
7R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL12 - 5 Honda CRF250R
8Sean Cantrell Murrieta, CA6 - 12 KTM 250 SX-F FE
9Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR11 - 9 Kawasaki KX 250F
10Bradley Taft Nixa, MO7 - 13 Yamaha YZ 250F
11Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY16 - 7 Yamaha YZ 250F
12Nick Gaines Ringgold, GA13 - 10 Yamaha YZ 250F
13Kyle Cunningham Aledo, TX9 - 14 Suzuki RMZ 250
14Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH4 - 40 Yamaha YZ 250F
15Lorenzo Locurcio Cairo, GA14 - 11 Yamaha YZ 250F
16Luke Renzland Hewitt, NJ15 - 15 Yamaha YZ 250F
17Gustavo Souza Brazil25 - 16 Honda CRF250R
18Jon Ames Riverside, CA36 - 17 Yamaha YZ 250F
19Dylan Wright Canada20 - 18 Honda CRF250R
20Steven Clarke Cairo, GA17 - 39 KTM 250 SX-F
21Jayce Pennington Walnut Hill, IL18 - 22 Yamaha YZ 250F
22Joey Crown Metamora, MI21 - 19 Kawasaki KX 250F
23Cody Williams Barneveld, WI19 - 38 Yamaha YZ 250F
24Cody Vanbuskirk Harvard, IL24 - 20 KTM 250 SX-F
25Jeremy Hand Mantua, OH22 - 21 Honda CRF250R
26Austin Root Chester, SC23 - 23 Husqvarna FC250
27Cheyenne Harmon Ovilla, TX28 - 26 Suzuki RMZ 250
28Jarett Pesci Shelby Twp, MI26 - 28 Yamaha YZ 250F
29Cody Chisholm Seminole, FL29 - 27 Kawasaki KX 250F
30Jimmy Weeks Fort Pierce, FL34 - 24 Yamaha YZ 250F
31Greg Durivage Waterville, OH31 - 29 KTM 250 SX-F
32Timothy Crosby Confluence, PA30 - 31 Yamaha YZ 250F
33Jesse Kirchmeyer Arcade, NY33 - 30 KTM 250 SX-F FE
34Lane Shaw Alvin, TX27 - 37 Honda CRF250R
35Dakota Kessler Farmingdale, NJ40 - 25 Honda CRF250R
36Luke Hempen Argyle, IA32 - 33 Yamaha YZ 250F
37Alexander Nagy Richmond, IL37 - 32 Suzuki RMZ 250
38Justin Wolf franklin, WI35 - 35 Kawasaki KX 250F
39Steve Roman Apollo, PA38 - 34 Suzuki RMZ 250
40Hunter Sayles Merrill, WI39 - 36 KTM 250 SX
Ironman - 450

- Crawfordsville, IN

PositionRiderHometownMotosMachine
1Jeffrey Herlings Geldrop, Netherlands1 - 1 KTM 450 SX-F FE
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France2 - 2 KTM 450 SX-F FE
3Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA3 - 3 KTM 450 SX-F FE
4Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA4 - 4 Honda CRF450R
5Cooper Webb Newport, NC6 - 5 Yamaha YZ 450F
6Eli Tomac Cortez, CO5 - 6 Kawasaki KX 450F
7Weston Peick Wildomar, CA7 - 8 Suzuki RMZ 450
8Christian Craig Hemet, CA9 - 7 Honda CRF450R
9Justin Bogle Cushing, OK11 - 9 Suzuki RMZ 450
10Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom12 - 10 Husqvarna FC450
11Justin Barcia Monroe, NY10 - 13 Suzuki RMZ 450
12Matt Bisceglia Weatherford, TX15 - 11 Suzuki RMZ 450
13Henry Miller Rochester, MN16 - 12 Yamaha YZ 450F
14Fredrik Noren Lidköping, Sweden13 - 15 Honda CRF450R
15Benny Bloss Oak Grove, MO8 - 28 KTM 450 SX-F FE
16Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL18 - 16 Honda CRF450R
17John Short Pilot Point, TX21 - 14 Yamaha YZ 450F
18Dakota Alix Jay, VT17 - 18 KTM 450 SX-F FE
19Phil Nicoletti Cochecton, NY14 - 38 Suzuki RMZ 450
20Ben LaMay Anchorage, AK20 - 17 KTM 450 SX-F FE
21Josh Mosiman Sebastopol, CA25 - 19 Husqvarna FC450
22Heath Harrison Silverhill, AL19 - 23 KTM 450 SX-F
23Isaac Teasdale Robbinsville, NC22 - 20 KTM 450 SX-F
24Zack Williams Elko, MN24 - 22 Honda CRF450R
25Toshiki Tomita Kanazawa, Japan26 - 21 Honda CRF450R
26Jared Lesher Elderton, PA29 - 24 KTM 350 SX-F
27Vann Martin Houston, TX28 - 26 Honda CRF450R
28Ronnie Stewart Easton, PA23 - 31 Suzuki RMZ 450
29Dakota Tedder Surfside, CA32 - 25 Kawasaki KX 450F
30Eric Grondahl Portsmouth, NH34 - 27 Honda CRF450R
31Austin Wagner Niles, MI30 - 33 Honda CRF450R
32Jacob Runkles Sykesville, MD35 - 29 KTM 450 SX-F
33Brandon Scharer Gardena, CA27 - 37 Yamaha YZ 450F
34Theodore Pauli Edwardsville, IL31 - 35 Kawasaki KX 450F
35Joseph Perron Elko, MN38 - 30 Kawasaki KX 450F
36Michael Akaydin Louisville, KY36 - 32 KTM 450 SX-F
37Jake Loberg Ham Lake, MN37 - 34 Husqvarna FC450
38Samuel Redman Clarksville, TN33 - 39 Kawasaki KX 450F
39Carson Tickle Cary, NC39 - 36 Honda CRF450R
40Nick Fratz Oakland, MD40 - 40 KTM 450 SX-F
250 Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA501
2Jeremy Martin Millville, MN420
3Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL374
4Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH337
5Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA324
6Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France305
7Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK303
8Alex Martin Millville, MN296
9Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI279
10Shane Mcelrath Canton, NC248
11R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL222
12Chase Sexton La Moille, IL188
13Austin Forkner Richards, MO184
14Sean Cantrell Murrieta, CA176
15Luke Renzland Hewitt, NJ141
16Kyle Cunningham Aledo, TX134
17Nick Gaines Ringgold, GA124
18Lorenzo Locurcio Cairo, GA119
19Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR110
20Bradley Taft Nixa, MO90
450 Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO470
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France453
3Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA451
4Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom340
5Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA330
6Justin Bogle Cushing, OK308
7Weston Peick Wildomar, CA268
8Cooper Webb Newport, NC268
9Martin Davalos Quito, Ecuador263
10Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM216
11Christian Craig Hemet, CA216
12Fredrik Noren Lidköping, Sweden202
13Justin Barcia Monroe, NY191
14Dakota Alix Jay, VT152
15Broc Tickle Holly, MI146
16Josh Grant Riverside, CA143
17Henry Miller Rochester, MN108
18Matt Bisceglia Weatherford, TX78
19Benny Bloss Oak Grove, MO73
20John Short Pilot Point, TX70
MAXXIS BRITISH MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP

Round 8 - Foxhill - United Kingdom

MX1 

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Tommy Searle
2nd Elliot Banks-Browne
3rd Gert Krestinov
4th Brad Anderson
5th Ben Watson
6th Luke Norris
7th James Harrison
8th Robert Davidson
9th Ryan Houghton
10th Jamie Law

MX2 

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Darian Sanayei
2nd Josiah Natzke
3rd Mel Pocock
4th Todd Kellett
5th Josh Gilbert
6th Harri Kullas
7th Josh Spinks
8th Lewis Tombs
9th Liam Knight
10th Michael Eccles

MX1 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Graeme Irwin 332
2nd Gert Krestinov 286
3rd Brad Anderson 273
4th Robert Davidson 187
5th Elliot Banks-Browne  175
6th Jamie Law 174
7th Ryan Houghton 171
8th James Harrison 169
9th Steven Lenoir 143
10th Dan Thornhill 143

MX2 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Ben Watson 310
2nd Martin Barr 257
3rd Harri Kullas 248
4th Mel Pocock 246
5th Todd Kellett 241
6th Josiah Natzke 225
7th Josh Gilbert 193
8th Lewis Tombs 190
9th Michael Eccles 188
10th Brad Todd 163

Grand Motocross International Petite Gette

Orp Le Grand – Belgium

MX1 

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Clement Desalle
2nd Shaun Simpson
3rd Jeffrey Dewulf
4th Kevin Strijbos
5th Steve Ramon
6th Damon Graulus
7th Yentel Martens
8th Bryan Boulard
9th Jurgen Wybo
10th Ken De Dycker

MX2 

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Tim Louis
2nd Oriol Casas Cervera
3rd Jerome Biets
4th Mark Boot
5th Jens Hendrickx
6th Micha-Boy De Waal
7th Jose Antonio Aparicio Sanchez
8th Dante Nijs
9th Rémi Fraikin
10th Omar Baloglu

MX Masters of Germany

Round 6 -Gaildorf - Gaildorf, Germany

MX Masters Overall Results

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Max Nagl
2nd Stefan Ekerold
3rd Dennis Ullrich
4th Irt Jernej
5th Christian Brockel
6th Jeremy Delince
7th Andy Baumgartner
8th Henry Jacobi
9th Sulivan Jaulin
10th Tomasz Wysocki

MX Masters Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Dennis Ullrich 254
2nd Jens Getteman 179
3rd Henry Jacobi 162
4th Christian Brockel 152
5th Brian Hsu 131
6th Angus Heidecke 111
7th Filip Beugebauer 107
8th Hunter Lawrence 102
9th Jaromir Romancik 95
10th Jeremy Delince 91

OTHER 2017 CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

MXGP Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Antonio Cairoli 631
2nd Jeffrey Herlings 530
3rd Gautier Paulin 526
4th Clement Desalle 519
5th Tim Gajser 453
6th Romain Febvre 441
7th Jeremy Van Horebeek 377
8th Max Nagl 364
9th Glenn Coldenhoff 352
10th Evgeny Bobryshev 344

MX2 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Pauls Jonass 669
2nd Jeremy Seewer 624
3rd Benoit Paturel 504
4th Thomas Kjer Olsen 497
5th Julien Lieber 436
6th Thomas Covington 417
7th Jorge Prado 392
8th Brian Bogers 331
9th Hunter Lawrence 284
10th Brent Van doninck 273

AMSOIL GNCC, PRESENTED BY MAXXIS

XC1 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Kailub Russell 211
2nd Thad DuVall 192
3rd Steward Baylor 159
4th Ricky Russell 144
5th Grant Baylor 124
6th Trevor Bollinger 109
7th Jordan Ashburn 99
8th Russell Bobbitt 96
9th Ryan Sipes 95
10th Christopher Bach 88

XC2 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Joshua Toth 243
2nd Craig Delong 186
3rd Layne Michael 186
4th Micael Witkowski 159
5th Jesse Groemm 140
6th Austin Lee 126
7th Benjamin Kelley 118
8th Zack Hayes 109
9th Samuel Evans 85
10th Zach Nolan 79

XC3 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Jason Thomas 232
2nd Mark Heresco Jr. 180
3rd Hunter Neuwirth 180
4th Jack Edmondson 145
5th Joshua Adkins 115
6th Jaryn Williams 114
7th Devan Welch 97
8th Paul Whibley 67
9th Dustin Gibson 61
10th Nate Smith 47

WXC 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Becca Sheets 170
2nd Tayla Jones 160
3rd Mackenzie Tricker 144
4th Rachel Gutish 100
5th Brooke Cosner 86
6th Kendall LaFollette 80
7th Shelby Rolen 74
8th Taylor Johnston 32
9th Natasha LaChapelle 31
10th Rachael Archer 26

Swiss MX Championship

MX Open Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Yves Furlato 80
2nd Andy Baumgartner 71
3rd Kim Schaffter 56
4th Nicolas Bender 54
5th Petr Smitka 50
6th Arnaud Tonus 50
7th Alain Schafer 47
8th Jose Butron 42
9th Valentin Guillod 42
10th Alexandre Lejeune 39

MX2 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Luca Bruggmann 87
2nd Killian Auberson 86
3rd Enzo Steffen 78
4th Steven Champal 65
5th Robin Scheiben 53
6th Maurice Chanton 52
7th David Schoch 51
8th Nico Seiler 49
9th Timothy Jaunin 41
10th Kevin Auberson 40

2017 CHAMPIONS

RIDER CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE CLASS
Ryan Dungey Monster Energy Supercross 450SX
Justin Hill Monster Energy Supercross 250SX West Region
Zach Osborne Monster Energy Supercross 250SX East Region
Eli Tomac Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450MX
Zach Osborne Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250MX
Gavin Faith Amsoil Arenacross 250AX
Ryan Breece Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites West Region
Justin Cooper Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites East Region
Matt Goerke Canadian Motocross Nationals MX1
Shawn Maffenbeier Canadian Motocross Nationals MX2
Nick Schmidt​ ADAC SX Masters (Germany) ​ SX1
Sam Sunderland​ Dakar Rally Bike
Dean Ferris Australian MX Nationals MX1
Egan Mastin Australian MX Nationals MX2
Brock Hoyer​ Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross Snow Bike
Antonio Cairoli​ Italian Motocross Championship MX1
Jorge Prado​ Italian Motocross Championship MX2
Graeme Irwin British Motocross Championship MX1
Ben Watson British Motocross Championship MX2
Mike Brown 250 Pro FMF Indoor Winter Series
Marshal Weltin 450 Pro FMF Indoor Winter Series
Thomas Ramette​ Pro Class Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
Graham Jarvis​ Hell's Gate Bike
Colton Haaker SuperEnduro World Championship Prestige Class
Cody Cooper New Zealand Motocross Championship MX1
Hamish Harwood New Zealand Motocross Championship MX2
Kirk Gibbs Manjimup 15,000 Allstars
Alfredo Gomez Ezberg Rodeo Bike