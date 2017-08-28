Wake-Up Call

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
Ironman - 250
Ironman Raceway - Crawfordsville, INFull Results
Ironman - 450
Ironman Raceway - Crawfordsville, INFull Results
250 Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|501
|2
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|420
|3
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|374
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|337
|5
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|324
|6
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|305
|7
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|303
|8
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|296
|9
|Mitchell Harrison
|Lansing, MI
|279
|10
|Shane Mcelrath
|Canton, NC
|248
|11
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|222
|12
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|188
|13
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|184
|14
|Sean Cantrell
|Murrieta, CA
|176
|15
|Luke Renzland
|Hewitt, NJ
|141
|16
|Kyle Cunningham
|Aledo, TX
|134
|17
|Nick Gaines
|Ringgold, GA
|124
|18
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|Cairo, GA
|119
|19
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|110
|20
|Bradley Taft
|Nixa, MO
|90
450 Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|470
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|453
|3
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|451
|4
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|340
|5
|Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
|330
|6
|Justin Bogle
|Cushing, OK
|308
|7
|Weston Peick
|Wildomar, CA
|268
|8
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|268
|9
|Martin Davalos
|Quito, Ecuador
|263
|10
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|216
|11
|Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|216
|12
|Fredrik Noren
|Lidköping, Sweden
|202
|13
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|191
|14
|Dakota Alix
|Jay, VT
|152
|15
|Broc Tickle
|Holly, MI
|146
|16
|Josh Grant
|Riverside, CA
|143
|17
|Henry Miller
|Rochester, MN
|108
|18
|Matt Bisceglia
|Weatherford, TX
|78
|19
|Benny Bloss
|Oak Grove, MO
|73
|20
|John Short
|Pilot Point, TX
|70
MAXXIS BRITISH MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP
Round 8 - Foxhill - United Kingdom
MX1
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Tommy Searle
|2nd
|Elliot Banks-Browne
|3rd
|Gert Krestinov
|4th
|Brad Anderson
|5th
|Ben Watson
|6th
|Luke Norris
|7th
|James Harrison
|8th
|Robert Davidson
|9th
|Ryan Houghton
|10th
|Jamie Law
MX2
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Darian Sanayei
|2nd
|Josiah Natzke
|3rd
|Mel Pocock
|4th
|Todd Kellett
|5th
|Josh Gilbert
|6th
|Harri Kullas
|7th
|Josh Spinks
|8th
|Lewis Tombs
|9th
|Liam Knight
|10th
|Michael Eccles
MX1 Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Graeme Irwin
|332
|2nd
|Gert Krestinov
|286
|3rd
|Brad Anderson
|273
|4th
|Robert Davidson
|187
|5th
|Elliot Banks-Browne
|175
|6th
|Jamie Law
|174
|7th
|Ryan Houghton
|171
|8th
|James Harrison
|169
|9th
|Steven Lenoir
|143
|10th
|Dan Thornhill
|143
MX2 Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Ben Watson
|310
|2nd
|Martin Barr
|257
|3rd
|Harri Kullas
|248
|4th
|Mel Pocock
|246
|5th
|Todd Kellett
|241
|6th
|Josiah Natzke
|225
|7th
|Josh Gilbert
|193
|8th
|Lewis Tombs
|190
|9th
|Michael Eccles
|188
|10th
|Brad Todd
|163
Grand Motocross International Petite Gette
Orp Le Grand – Belgium
MX1
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Clement Desalle
|2nd
|Shaun Simpson
|3rd
|Jeffrey Dewulf
|4th
|Kevin Strijbos
|5th
|Steve Ramon
|6th
|Damon Graulus
|7th
|Yentel Martens
|8th
|Bryan Boulard
|9th
|Jurgen Wybo
|10th
|Ken De Dycker
MX2
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Tim Louis
|2nd
|Oriol Casas Cervera
|3rd
|Jerome Biets
|4th
|Mark Boot
|5th
|Jens Hendrickx
|6th
|Micha-Boy De Waal
|7th
|Jose Antonio Aparicio Sanchez
|8th
|Dante Nijs
|9th
|Rémi Fraikin
|10th
|Omar Baloglu
MX Masters of Germany
Round 6 -Gaildorf - Gaildorf, Germany
MX Masters Overall Results
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Max Nagl
|2nd
|Stefan Ekerold
|3rd
|Dennis Ullrich
|4th
|Irt Jernej
|5th
|Christian Brockel
|6th
|Jeremy Delince
|7th
|Andy Baumgartner
|8th
|Henry Jacobi
|9th
|Sulivan Jaulin
|10th
|Tomasz Wysocki
MX Masters Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Dennis Ullrich
|254
|2nd
|Jens Getteman
|179
|3rd
|Henry Jacobi
|162
|4th
|Christian Brockel
|152
|5th
|Brian Hsu
|131
|6th
|Angus Heidecke
|111
|7th
|Filip Beugebauer
|107
|8th
|Hunter Lawrence
|102
|9th
|Jaromir Romancik
|95
|10th
|Jeremy Delince
|91
OTHER 2017 CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS
FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
MXGP Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Antonio Cairoli
|631
|2nd
|Jeffrey Herlings
|530
|3rd
|Gautier Paulin
|526
|4th
|Clement Desalle
|519
|5th
|Tim Gajser
|453
|6th
|Romain Febvre
|441
|7th
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|377
|8th
|Max Nagl
|364
|9th
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|352
|10th
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|344
MX2 Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Pauls Jonass
|669
|2nd
|Jeremy Seewer
|624
|3rd
|Benoit Paturel
|504
|4th
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|497
|5th
|Julien Lieber
|436
|6th
|Thomas Covington
|417
|7th
|Jorge Prado
|392
|8th
|Brian Bogers
|331
|9th
|Hunter Lawrence
|284
|10th
|Brent Van doninck
|273
AMSOIL GNCC, PRESENTED BY MAXXIS
XC1
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|211
|2nd
|Thad DuVall
|192
|3rd
|Steward Baylor
|159
|4th
|Ricky Russell
|144
|5th
|Grant Baylor
|124
|6th
|Trevor Bollinger
|109
|7th
|Jordan Ashburn
|99
|8th
|Russell Bobbitt
|96
|9th
|Ryan Sipes
|95
|10th
|Christopher Bach
|88
XC2
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Joshua Toth
|243
|2nd
|Craig Delong
|186
|3rd
|Layne Michael
|186
|4th
|Micael Witkowski
|159
|5th
|Jesse Groemm
|140
|6th
|Austin Lee
|126
|7th
|Benjamin Kelley
|118
|8th
|Zack Hayes
|109
|9th
|Samuel Evans
|85
|10th
|Zach Nolan
|79
XC3
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Jason Thomas
|232
|2nd
|Mark Heresco Jr.
|180
|3rd
|Hunter Neuwirth
|180
|4th
|Jack Edmondson
|145
|5th
|Joshua Adkins
|115
|6th
|Jaryn Williams
|114
|7th
|Devan Welch
|97
|8th
|Paul Whibley
|67
|9th
|Dustin Gibson
|61
|10th
|Nate Smith
|47
WXC
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Becca Sheets
|170
|2nd
|Tayla Jones
|160
|3rd
|Mackenzie Tricker
|144
|4th
|Rachel Gutish
|100
|5th
|Brooke Cosner
|86
|6th
|Kendall LaFollette
|80
|7th
|Shelby Rolen
|74
|8th
|Taylor Johnston
|32
|9th
|Natasha LaChapelle
|31
|10th
|Rachael Archer
|26
Swiss MX Championship
MX Open Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Yves Furlato
|80
|2nd
|Andy Baumgartner
|71
|3rd
|Kim Schaffter
|56
|4th
|Nicolas Bender
|54
|5th
|Petr Smitka
|50
|6th
|Arnaud Tonus
|50
|7th
|Alain Schafer
|47
|8th
|Jose Butron
|42
|9th
|Valentin Guillod
|42
|10th
|Alexandre Lejeune
|39
MX2 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Luca Bruggmann
|87
|2nd
|Killian Auberson
|86
|3rd
|Enzo Steffen
|78
|4th
|Steven Champal
|65
|5th
|Robin Scheiben
|53
|6th
|Maurice Chanton
|52
|7th
|David Schoch
|51
|8th
|Nico Seiler
|49
|9th
|Timothy Jaunin
|41
|10th
|Kevin Auberson
|40
2017 CHAMPIONS
|RIDER
|CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE
|CLASS
|Ryan Dungey
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Justin Hill
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Zach Osborne
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Eli Tomac
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450MX
|Zach Osborne
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250MX
|Gavin Faith
|Amsoil Arenacross
|250AX
|Ryan Breece
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites West Region
|Justin Cooper
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites East Region
|Matt Goerke
|Canadian Motocross Nationals
|MX1
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Canadian Motocross Nationals
|MX2
|Nick Schmidt
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|Sam Sunderland
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Dean Ferris
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|Egan Mastin
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|Brock Hoyer
|Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross
|Snow Bike
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Graeme Irwin
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Ben Watson
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Mike Brown
|250 Pro
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|Marshal Weltin
|450 Pro
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|Thomas Ramette
|Pro Class
|Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
|Graham Jarvis
|Hell's Gate
|Bike
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Hamish Harwood
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Kirk Gibbs
|Manjimup 15,000
|Allstars
|Alfredo Gomez
|Ezberg Rodeo
|Bike