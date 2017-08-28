Online Poll

While the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season is over, we still have one big race left on U.S. soil—the MXGP of USA this Saturday and Sunday at WW Motocross Park in Jacksonville, Florida.

The storylines for the USGP got ratcheted up a notch after this weekend at the Pro Motocross season finale at Ironman where Jeffrey Herlings dominated, going 1-1 for the overall. This weekend, he and Eli Tomac will square off once again, with MXGP points leader Antonio Cairoli, 2016 MXGP World Champion Tim Gajser, last year's Charlotte USGP MX2 winner Cooper Webb (riding the 2018 Yamaha by the way), Gautier Paulin, Romain Febvre, Justin Barcia, and many more, joining the battle.

Who do you think wins the MXGP overall this weekend?