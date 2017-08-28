Germany Names 2017 Motocross of Nations Team

With just over a month remaining until the 2017 Motocross of Nations, final team announcements are starting to trickle in. Another big announcement was made over the weekend at the penultimate round of the ADAC MX Masters, where Germany named their team.

Max Nagl (MXGP), Henry Jacobi (MX2), Dennis Ullrich (Open) will represent the country at Matterley Basin. Ken Roczen, who is still recovering from a career-threating arm injury, will miss the event.

A team of Nagl, Jacobi, and Ullrich failed to qualify for the A Final last year after Nagl crashed in qualifying. Ullrich would go on to win the B Final.

Germany last won the event in 2012, when a team of Nagl, Roczen, and Marcus Schiffer defeated Belgium by four points.

Nagl has one moto win in the FIM World Motocross Championship MXGP Class and is currently eighth in points; Jacobi is 22nd in MX2. Ullrich is currently leading the MX Masters Class (450) in the ADAC MX Masters Championship.