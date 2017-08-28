Cooper Webb to Race 2018 Yamaha YZ450F at MXGP of USA

Without AMA production and homologation rules to worry about for the FIM MXGP of USA, Cooper Webb will make his racing debut on the all-new 2018 Yamaha YZ450F this weekend.

Webb has had one of those bikes in his possession for a while now, but got down to the business of testing out in California last week to get the machine race-ready for the event, which takes place this Saturday and Sunday at the WW Motocross Park in Jacksonville, Florida.

Webb, the 2016 250MX National Champion, had an okay rookie 450MX season, with seventh in the final standings, but he had just one moto podium. Surely he hopes for more for his second 450 campaign in 2018, and the new bike could be the key to doing it.

Last year Webb raced the MXGP of the Americas in Charlotte, North Carolina, in the MX2 (250) class, and went head-to-head with eventual MX2 World Champion Jeffrey Herlings. They split the motos but Webb came out on top of the overall after a scintillating second moto come-from-behind charge, and his 2-1 scores won the day.

Webb on a new bike could prove to be a real wildcard in this weekend's showdown. Can he win? Be sure to take our online poll and vote!