Privateer Profile: Cribs with Fredrik Noren

At the final round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, Fredrik Noren was kind enough to let us shadow him for the entire day to see the inner workings of a privateer team.

Since it was the final round of the year and it was located in the Midwest, the Precision Site Works/Tilube Honda rider was actually able to pit out of the same rig the team uses for supercross. However, throughout the day Fredrik, his wife Amy, and his mechanic Tyler Nowlin all stressed that this wasn't the way it had been for the majority of the outdoor rounds since the Precision Site Works/Tilube Honda team is supercross only.

Once the race was over and everyone had said their goodbyes, we had the three give us a quick tour of their yellow van to see how this privateer trio had been roughing it for most of the summer.