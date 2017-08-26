Race Day Feed: Ironman

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, your one-stop shop for round 12 of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross from Crawfordsville, Indiana, at the Ironman National. We’ll be updating this post throughout the day with news, notes, and results from qualifying and the motos, so be sure to check back throughout the day. You can also follow Racer X on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook to stay up on all the action.

Morning Report

Welcome to Ironman Raceway and the final round of the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. For just the fourth time in history, the track, located in the small town of Crawfordsville, Indiana, will host a round of Pro Motocross. As Jason Thomas pointed out earlier this week, weather has shaped the narrative in three prior visits. The inaugural year (2014) was a complete wash due to heavy rain; the following year, the track was soft and rutted due to rain leading up to the event. We finally got small glimpses of what the track could offer last year, but most expect this year to be the best ever, as the track is expected to provide great traction and form multiple lines.

Before we go any further, it was a huge week regarding injury news, so we’ll break it all down quickly. Justin Barcia (concussion) and Justin Hill (nagging injuries) will both return from multi-race absences. Unfortunately, that’s the only good news. Martin Davalos (knee), Dylan Ferrandis (wrist), Shane McElrath (hand), Anthony Rodriguez (arm), and Joey Savatgy (foot) are all out due to injuries sustained last weekend at Budds Creek. For a comprehensive list of who’s in and who’s out, visit our Injury Report.

A first-time 450MX Championship will be crowned today, a week after Zach Osborne wrapped up his first career 250MX title. And while nothing is ever a guarantee—especially in this sport—Eli Tomac is the favorite to hoist the trophy. After admittedly going into “protection mode” over the last few rounds, Tomac found his focus again in the second moto at Budds Creek, riding to a dominating moto win, his first since Southwick.

“I was starting to lose my mind a little bit there,” Tomac said in the post-race press conference following the race. “Those three motos before the second one today were pretty disappointing and disheartening. You start going into protection mode and it doesn’t work. Found that out a lot at Unadilla. Was really uncomfortable there. Then even the first moto today, we were better here today all day, but it was tough conditions to make moves.”

Entering the weekend, Tomac holds a 28-point lead on Blake Baggett (and owns the tiebreaker—most overall wins) and 30 points on Marvin Musquin (Musquin would win the tiebreaker with an overall today). One major wrench in the championship came earlier this week when KTM announced that three-time MX2 World Champion Jeffrey Herlings would make his highly anticipated U.S. debut this weekend. Back in 2014, Herlings was going to race Unadilla, but broke his femur at then-KTM team manager Stefan Everts charity event “Everts and Friends” in Belgium while riding an 85.