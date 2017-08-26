Instapics: Ironman

Round 12 of the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship kicks off today at Ironman in Crawfordsville, IN.
Follow our Racer X Online Instagram account below for photos throughout day.
-
It's the calm before the storm here at Ironman Raceway and the final round of 2017 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross. @jeffrey_herlings84 is the wild card in the 450 class, and is certain to add some spice to the mix up front as @elitomac goes for his first 450MX title. @promotocross #ThisIsMoto #RealRacing #BuddsCreekMX ?kardyphoto
go to Instagram - @racerxonline on Instagram.
More on the @racerxonline Instagram account.