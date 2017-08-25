Watch GNCC on NBCSN This Saturday
August 25, 2017 12:05pm | by: Press Release
Morgantown, West Virginia – Don't miss the GNCC Bike Highlight show on NBCSN this Saturday, August 26 at 7:00 p.m. EST from the Amsoil Snowshoe, round eight of the 2017 Amsoil Grand National Cross Country Series presented by Maxxis. If you happen to miss the premiere there will also be a repeat airing of the show on Wednesday, August 30 at 4:30 p.m. EST.
PREMIERE
Saturday, August 26
Bike Highlight Show
Television: 7:00 pm EST; NBCSN
REPEAT AIRING
Wednesday, August 30
Bike Highlight Show
Television: 4:30 pm EST; NBCSN