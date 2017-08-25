Racerhead #34

Welcome to Racerhead and the last weekend of the domestic AMA season. The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will end with tomorrow’s Ironman National in Indiana, and the 450 Motocross title will be decided between Eli Tomac, Blake Baggett, and Marvin Musquin. Eli is the prohibitive favorite, as he has more than a moto’s lead in points, but now there’s a monkey wrench that’s been throw into the works that just made Indiana a lot more interesting. As you probably know by now, we have some company here. Multi-time FIM Motocross World Champion Jeffrey Herlings was on his way to Aldon Baker Baker’s Factory in Florida to spend some time there getting ready for next weekend’s Monster Energy MXGP of USA in Jacksonville, Florida. Herlings has long wanted to do a national round in America, and he got to thinking that it might be fun to sign up for the race in Indiana tomorrow. He called his team manager, Joel Smets, back in Europe and got permission, but first he wanted to test the production-based KTM he would have to ride.

Herlings will wear #784 this weekend.

Meanwhile, Smets got on the phone and started the sometimes-arduous process of getting his rider cleared by the Dutch Federation, sorting out an AMA Pro license, and signing him up for the race. It was sometime on Tuesday that we realized this might really happen, though Herlings wouldn’t know for sure until he rode the bike on Wednesday. Just to be ready, MX Sports Pro Racing pulled together a press release to send out when the decision was made. We would all be heading from West Virginia to Indiana on Wednesday anyway. Of course Murphy’s Law kicked in around 10:30 a.m. and things went wrong in a hurry. Due to a communications error (read: hitting “send” instead of “save”), the press release went out before anyone had actually received confirmation from KTM, the Baker’s Factory, or even Herlings himself. He wasn’t signed up, and immediate panic came over me and a few others at MX Sports Pro Racing. I texted Aldon and apologized, and he replied that it had not been decided yet. I also got a hold of Red Bull KTM’s Roger DeCoster and he said likewise. Knowing that we screwed up, we went ahead and sent out a follow-up note saying the first release was premature, that Herlings had not signed up, and just tried to pull the tear-off after my face was covered in egg. Two hours later, Aldon sent me this text: “Can Jeffrey ride the A practice?” I responded, “absolutely.” Aldon then asked, “What about press day on Thursday?” I said sure. Five minutes later, he finally wrote, “It’s a go! We will be there.” Whew! I was off the hook. Within a few minutes, KTM sent out their own press release, and suddenly, Ironman got a whole lot more interesting.

Tomac looks to clinch on Saturday. Rich Shepherd

So Jeffrey Herlings becomes the latest MXGP competitor to drop in and do a race here in the middle of the season. It’s been done before with some real success by the likes of Stefan Everts, Clement Desalle, Kevin Strijbos, Marc de Reuver, Gareth Swanepoel, and Shaun Simpson a couple years ago at Unadilla, where he finished a solid fourth. But it’s also gone not-so-well at times, like when three-time 125cc World Champion Alessio Chiodi snapped the frame on his Husqvarna at Steel City, or when Pedro Tragter rode Unadilla. To me, this feels like when Everts came to Unadilla in 1997. The hype was very real, because Stefan would be racing against his old GP rival Greg Albertyn, who had moved to the States following three world titles in the early nineties. Everts finished fourth overall but acquitted himself extremely well. Had he not crashed at the top of Screw-U, I think he had a legitimate shot at winning. Herlings has a very real shot. As I told MXGeoff for MXLarge.com’s preview, he has nothing to lose. He will probably have more support from appreciative fans than he expects, because everyone appreciates an extra effort and competitiveness like he is showing by jumping in on an off-weekend. I know I sure do! He’s also coming at the right time, with momentum and confidence he didn’t really have at the beginning of the MXGP season. He’s figured the 450 out, he’s healthy, and he’s getting priceless lessons battling Antonio Cairoli every round now. Because the track is fairly new and neutral, I would not be shocked if he won, and I expect him to be on the podium at least. What would be ideal would be to see Eli wrap it up in the first moto, and then those two and Blake and Marvin have the last moto to just slug it out. It would be a fantastic end to a long and very good season, and then Eli and Jeffrey can do it again on yet another neutral track—WW Motocross Park in Jacksonville—for next weekend’s MXGP of USA, only then it will be with Jeffrey’s MXGP friends, like Cairoli, Tim Gajser, Romain Febvre, Gautier Paulin, and more. What a great two weekends we have to end the 2017 motocross season here in America. Want to know more about Herlings’ trip to Indiana? GuyB caught up with him for a Vital MX interview during press day (during which he looked fast and relaxed). Besides all that, it’s been kind of hectic and busy here at the Ironman. There’s was a Team USA press conference this afternoon, followed by some work on the track (no, we’re not putting the wall jump back in that Dean Wilson was bunny-hopping yesterday), and then the races tomorrow, followed by a barbecue with all of the riders and race teams, and then an awards ceremony/brunch at the Lucas Oil mansion. Then it’s off to Jacksonville for the Monster Energy MXGP of USA. So let me hand this off to the other guys and the rest of Racerhead.

Talking to Herlings (Jason Weigandt) Yes, this Herlings entry into tomorrow’s Ironman National is going to draw serious opinions regardless of the result, kind of like the way that big McGregor/Mayweather fight was supposed to do on Saturday night. All sides would be able to argue something depending on how it turned out. I talked to Jeffrey himself this afternoon, though, and I can tell you he’s not thinking of it in that way. He’s not here to prove anything or show anyone anything, he’s just here because he’s always dreamed of racing in America and this is his best chance to do it. He was already scheduled to fly to the U.S. on Tuesday, but as soon as his chain derailed in the second moto at last Sunday’s Swedish GP, he realized his title hopes were just about completely gone. At that point, he realized there would be little risk in trying a National here, so he asked KTM’s Pit Beirer and Pit said it would be okay. Luckily Red Bull KTM has Trey Canard’s bike still in the team truck, so that’s what Herlings will ride. Since he showed up on Tuesday night, he only got to ride on Wednesday at the Baker’s Factory in Florida, and he says between the heat and jet lag that it wasn’t the most fun day of riding. Then he was off to Indiana for press day, but that’s only about 20 minutes of riding. The program here is really just being thrown together—Herlings runs Pirelli tires but he says as of right now he only has one rear tire. Someone is coming with more tires and some other stuff tomorrow morning. So this is all a bit last minute, but he doesn’t care because he’s always wanted to do this and he might never get another chance. Jeffrey told me he does recognize that if he goes out and struggles it could make the rest of the riders in the GPs look bad, as he’s well aware of how the internet conversations usually go. But that, too, isn’t enough to stop him from trying it for fun. Due to AMA production rules (versus his full works GP bike) there are some differences in his bike on Saturday, as well as different fuel regulations, which do change the engine characteristics. But, he isn’t using any of that as an excuse, telling me the difference in bike isn’t the difference between winning and losing the race. Besides, he just wants to try it because this has been a life long goal of his. So consider it a dream fulfilled.

It was thrown together, but Herlings will make his U.S. debut tomorrow. Ray Archer/KTM Images

Zach Osborne (Andras Hegyi) Zach Osborne has finally begun making his mark on the AMA circuit. Before last August, his only career win as a professional came in MX2 Grand Prix racing, and in Turkey of all places. But then he won the Budds Creek 250 National, and everything starting changing in the saddle of his Rockstar Energy Husqvarna. Osborne's win last year was the very first victory for Husqvarna in 125/250 AMA Motocross, which started in 1974. Now, in 2017, Osborne has rewritten the brands history. First, Osborne won the 250SX East Region, the first small-bore AMA championship for Husqvarna. Now Osborne has added the brands first 250MX championship as well. Osborne is the first American racer to be champion both in the small-bore SX and MX championships in the saddle of a non-Japanese bike. Grant Langston was 125 National Champion-only, while Ken Roczen, Marvin Musquin, and Jason Anderson were 250 Supercross Champions only in saddle of non-Japanese bike. All these riders were champions with Austrian KTM, which owns Husqvarna. Osborne is also the most successful Husqvarna rider on American soil, getting two titles. Gary Semics and Kent Howerton were able to get only one title each with Husqvarna. And Osborne is the eighth rider to be champion both in 125/250 Supercross and Motocross in the same year: Doug Henry: 1993 125 East SX, 125 MX Ricky Carmichael: 1998 125 East SX, 125 MX James Stewart: 2004 125 East SX, 125 MX Ivan Tedesco: 2005 125 West SX, 125 MX Ryan Villopoto: 2007 250 West SX, 250 MX Ryan Dungey: 2009 250 West SX, 250 MX Cooper Webb: 2016 250 West SX, 250 MX Zach Osborne: 2017 250 East SX, 250 MX Osborne will turn 28 this September. He is the second rider to get his first 125/250 National Championship at 28, after Guy Cooper. The record-holder is still Mike Brown, who was 29 when he won his maiden title.

Osborne clinched his first career 250MX title last Saturday. Rich Shepherd

PRO PERSPECTIVE (Jason Thomas & David Pingree) THOMAS: Riders always look forward to the last round. Even if you're healthy, you're still dealing with some nagging injuries or just worn down. The season takes a toll, and down time is sorely needed by this point. That doesn't mean riders won't be looking for a big weekend, though. For those needing a contract for 2018, this is a great opportunity to make a statement. While some are simply going through the motions, others will be pushing hard to finish strong. Justin Bogle's win last weekend was a great example of this. Just because the season is winding down doesn't mean there isn't time to leave a mark. These last rounds are great for showing whose heart is still in it and who is ready for the off-season. PING: Like JT said, I defy you to find somebody in the pits who isn't looking forward to a break after Saturday. The SX/MX grind is long and arduous, and even those not walking with a limp are battered and bruised mentally. Some riders may coast in the final round, but I always had a renewed motivation to go out with a bang. You can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel, so many riders will give an extra push to end the season with good scores. I know Musquin would like to go out with a win, especially against his former-GP counterpart. Hopefully all the riders get out of the weekend healthy and get some much-deserved recovery time. Team USA Bikes (Kyle Scott)

A press conference was held today for Team USA with Cole Seely (MXGP) and Zach Osborne (MX2) in attendance. Thomas Covington (Open) was not able to make it.

THE WEEK IN PULP (Steve Matthes) One more. Well, two more for me, as I'll be heading to the MXGP of USA next weekend, but what started in Anaheim in January wraps up in Indiana with the Ironman National. Interesting year for sure, with tons of ups and downs and a supercross season that won't soon be forgotten. Randy Richardson from Michelin was in-studio to hang out, tell Travis Pastrana stories, and answer any and all tire questions our listeners had. We did a podcast about our 2001 125 AMA Motocross oral history story that's coming out next week, as Randy is a lifelong friend of Mike Brown, but he also provided tires to Travis Pastrana and Grant Langston that season. Interesting stuff for sure. Eric Peronnard came in-studio off the opening round of EnduroCross in Vegas, and we chatted about the future of the sport and his thoughts on the Alta as well. Eric also talked about the upcoming Paris SX that's in November and the impressive rider lineup he and Xavier Audouard have been working on. This week on the PulpMX Show we had Adam Cianciarulo on to talk about his win at Budds Creek, re-upping with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki (he had been deep in talks with GEICO Honda), and how he's going to choose #92 for his permanent number in 2018 (a lock for him). As usual, he's a great interview and I think we're all happy for the kid, right?

AC won his first career 250 moto and overall at Budds Creek. Rich Shepherd

Jake Weimer joined us to talk about his ride with MotoConcepts Honda for 2018 teaming up with Justin Brayton and Vince Friese. Weimer said he had an offer to do some MXGPs (on a top Yamaha team) and Aussie SX as well as this call from MCR manager Tony Alessi. He said that he couldn't say on the suspension he'll get but afterwards he said he was allowed and the team will be on KYB factory stuff for 2018. Alex Ray came back on the show to talk about his guinea pig experiment by us in sending him to the EnduroCross opener. A-Ray did pretty good—many people didn't think he'd make the night show in the pro class but he cruised in! He also crashed 874 times and didn't race the B main because of a flat. Thanks to Rekluse and Works Connection for hooking him up for this race. Swizcore put up a story with photos of him and his texts from the start of the day to the end to me in a funny story here. Kenny Watson came on to talk about the team he helped to start— RCH Suzuki—folding up at the end of the year and Justin Bogle's surprise Budds Creek win. Watson wouldn't let on what he's got going on for 2018 but he said that he thinks most of the team will have jobs for next year and that manager Kyle Bentley is going to get off the road. I spoke with Ben Lamay this week on the Race Tech Privateer Island Life Podcast about showing up at Budds Creek on a KTM, his thoughts on AX life the last couple of years, and what he wants to do for 2018. Lamay's an interesting guy who was at Scott Plessinger's track as he did the podcast. Bob Hannah was all ready to sign with factory Kawasaki to race the GPs in 1983 after quitting Yamaha with a year left on his deal when the '82 250SX and MX champion Donnie Hansen suffered a terrible crash in Germany getting ready for the '82 MXDN. And so Honda, after telling Bob they had nothing, called him up to give him Donnie's bikes (literally) as well as mechanic and the Hurricane started a successful part 2 of his career. Hansen on the other hand, never raced again. Crazy to think about what would've happened had Donnie not gotten hurt. I had both Bob and Donnie on the Racer X Podcast to talk about their lives intersecting, riders skipping the MXDN, and much more this week. Go on over to Pulpmx.com to listen to this stuff, read DV's column on Budds, Kris Keefer's podcasts on the Alta E-Bike as well as 2018 Kawasaki KX450F, and much more. But only after you read everything on RacerXonline.com

Blake Baggett will need a win and some help this weekend. Rich Shepherd

The Racer X Maine Event Is Coming (Chase Stallo) As Jason Weigandt laid out in his column yesterday, Racer X has partnered with MX207 to host the inaugural Racer X Maine Event in Lyman, Maine, on Sept. 15-17. For us, it's a way of getting more involved in local racing in hopes of bringing back the local racetrack feel. We're also excited to announce that TCX has come on as title sponsor, and Powerband and Acerbis as associate sponsors. We're ecstatic to have all three onboard for the event. Weege explained how this actually came about. Here's how this happened: The now-defunct Vurb Moto was once the moto media entity on the cutting edge, which is why I was shocked years ago when Wes Williams, one of Vurb's founders, told me about the Good Times Dirt Bikes tour. Vurb was flash and sizzle—the killer videos and photos. Vurb was what was next. Then Vurb decided that what was next was what once was—local races. So they launched this Good Times Dirt Bikes tour and also held some races called the Vurb Classics. They were big hits, with lots of riders and spectators showing up. Vurb used its collective marketing might and brand equity to Make Local Races Great Again. The events were a huge hit. With the right spices, local races can still thrive. Then Vurb closed (not because of the races. They were successful. The media world is tough these days and that's another story for another day and probably for another website that's smarter than us. But if you read a story about that, please send us some tips.) I'll tip the visor to those guys, though, because they plowed the field and planted the seeds. We can't just let this stop. With Vurb no longer around, the folks from MX207 came to us asking if we would help. We said yes, because the sport needs it, we need it, every single entity in the sport needs it. Make Local Races Great Again. It's got to happen or we're all dead. The Racer X staff will be on-site all weekend with cameras rolling and we'll be providing coverage across our social media platforms, Racer X Online, and Racer X Illustrated. Information on classes and entry can be found here. See you in September.

Spotted in the Ironman pits. DC

Answer 2018 This week I stopped by the new Answer office in Irvine, California, to check out their new 2018 line. I was out of town when they had their launch a few weeks ago, so I was excited to get a firsthand look at the new goods myself. And with Justin Bogle capturing his first 450 overall win last weekend it was only fitting to go see what his gear sponsor, Answer, has going on for next year. The 2018 line comes in four different tiers beginning with the Syncron, Syncron Air, Elite, and Trinity on the high end. Syncron comes in with six color ways: yellow/blue, red/black, gray/black, orange/gray, cyan/navy, pink/gray. With pants running $79.95 and jerseys $25.95, they’re practically a steal. One thing I noticed is they don’t have your typical “gear set” with pants, jersey, gloves, as many like to mix and match styles and colors. The Syncron air is designed for warmer temperatures and gives the best ventilation. It’s made of mostly high stretch nylon and polyester. It comes in three color ways with white/orange, white/black, and acid/cyan. Pants run $89.95 and jerseys $29.95. The Elite has the most options with seven colors ways within two styles. The solid style comes in four colors: red, white, black, and blue, which is my personal favorite. Then they have a more unique pattern that comes in three: black/white, teal/navy, and orange/gray. Pants $139.95; jerseys $49.95. The Trinity line is their high-end line and it comes in two color ways: black/blue and white/red. The other three sets all have a ratchet strap in the waistband, however the Trinity comes with an adjust at the hip with a button in the front. Trinity is a more tailored fit and what the pros run. The pants are $199.95 and jerseys are $74.95. They have five different styles of gloves: the AR-1, AR-2, AR-3, AR-4, and AR-5. Most of the pros run the AR-3 glove, but Antonio Cairoli’s favorite is the AR-4. Whether you’re looking for extra knuckle protection, ultra-lightweight, with or without wrist cuffs, Answer has what you’re looking for. Be sure to check out their new line online as well as in the Motocross of Nations at Matterley Basin, Winchester, England. Antonio Cairoli will be representing Italy, Glenn Conldenhoff for Netherlands, Darian Sanayei for Puerto Rico, and Tommy Searle for Great Britain. You can browse their full 2018 Catalog.

Wearing his new #1 plate for press day (but he will race with #16) Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Zach Osborne did One Lap Around Ironman MX for Vital MX. Racer X Films: Riders Talk MXGP of USA

Racer X Films: Best Post Race Show Ever, Budds Creek

