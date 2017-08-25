How to Watch: Ironman

Don't miss the television or online coverage of the 12th and final round of the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, the Christi Hubler Chevrolet Ironman National. Get the rundown below on how to watch qualifiers and all four motos on Saturday, August 26.

If you miss a race, full replays will be available on-demand with the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass.

LUCAS OIL PRO MOTOCROSS

TV Schedule

ROUND 12 | Ironman | Crawfordsville, IN

Saturday, August 26

450 AND 250 MOTO 1 - 1:00 p.m. EST - MAVTV

Once again this year, MAVTV will air the first motos from all 12 rounds live. Use the MAVTV channel finder to see if you currently get MAVTV. You can also use that link to request that your cable provider carry MAVTV if they currently do not.

450 and 250 MOTO 2 - 5:00 p.m. EST - NBC Sports Network

Use the NBCSN channel finder to see if you currently get NBCSN in your area.

HIGHLIGHT SHOW

Thursday, August 31

450 and 250 CLASS - 2:00 a.m. EST - NBC Sports Network

Online Schedule

ROUND 12 | Ironman | Crawfordsville, IN

Saturday, August 26

New this year, the entire season streams live, on-demand, and commercial-free with the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass.

QUALIFIERS - 10:00 a.m. EST - NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)

450 AND 250 MOTO 1 - 1:00 p.m. EST - NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)

450 AND 250 MOTO 2 - 3:00 p.m. EST- NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)



In the U.S., NBC Sports Gold is available on Apple iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and online at ProMotocross.com/live and NBCSportsGold.com.

International

Online

New this year, the entire season streams live, on-demand, and commercial-free with the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass, available in Canada, UK, Germany, Sweden, Ireland, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Austria, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, and Japan.

QUALIFIERS - 10:00 a.m. EST - ProMotocross.com (LIVE)

MOTO 1 AND MOTO 2 - 1:00 p.m. EST, ProMotocross.com (LIVE)

Access the stream at ProMotocross.com and NBC Sports Gold app available on iOS and Android in Canada, UK, Germany, Sweden, Ireland, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Austria, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg and Japan.

Television

The Nationals will be simulcast to various countries across the globe. Check the TV listings for for the time in your area.

HIGHLIGHT SHOW - A one-hour highlight show recapping the race will air in various countries across the globe. Check the TV listings for the time in your area.

TV NETWORKS: FOX Sports Australia, FOX Sports Asia, Sky TV New Zealand, ESPN Latin America, MCS France, Star Times Africa.

AMSOIL GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIP

TV Schedule

Round 8 | Snowshoe | Snowshoe, WV

Saturday, August 26

Bike Highlight Show - 7:00 pm EST - NBC Sports Network

2017 STANDINGS

