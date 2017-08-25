How to Watch: Ironman

Don't miss the television or online coverage of the 12th and final round of the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, the Christi Hubler Chevrolet Ironman National. Get the rundown below on how to watch qualifiers and all four motos on Saturday, August 26.
If you miss a race, full replays will be available on-demand with the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass.
LUCAS OIL PRO MOTOCROSS
TV Schedule
ROUND 12 | Ironman | Crawfordsville, IN
Saturday, August 26
450 AND 250 MOTO 1 - 1:00 p.m. EST - MAVTV
Once again this year, MAVTV will air the first motos from all 12 rounds live. Use the MAVTV channel finder to see if you currently get MAVTV. You can also use that link to request that your cable provider carry MAVTV if they currently do not.
450 and 250 MOTO 2 - 5:00 p.m. EST - NBC Sports Network
Use the NBCSN channel finder to see if you currently get NBCSN in your area.
HIGHLIGHT SHOW
Thursday, August 31
450 and 250 CLASS - 2:00 a.m. EST - NBC Sports Network
Online Schedule
ROUND 12 | Ironman | Crawfordsville, IN
Saturday, August 26
New this year, the entire season streams live, on-demand, and commercial-free with the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass.
QUALIFIERS - 10:00 a.m. EST - NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)
450 AND 250 MOTO 1 - 1:00 p.m. EST - NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)
450 AND 250 MOTO 2 - 3:00 p.m. EST- NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)
In the U.S., NBC Sports Gold is available on Apple iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and online at ProMotocross.com/live and NBCSportsGold.com.
International
Online
New this year, the entire season streams live, on-demand, and commercial-free with the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass, available in Canada, UK, Germany, Sweden, Ireland, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Austria, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, and Japan.
QUALIFIERS - 10:00 a.m. EST - ProMotocross.com (LIVE)
MOTO 1 AND MOTO 2 - 1:00 p.m. EST, ProMotocross.com (LIVE)
Access the stream at ProMotocross.com and NBC Sports Gold app available on iOS and Android in Canada, UK, Germany, Sweden, Ireland, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Austria, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg and Japan.
Television
The Nationals will be simulcast to various countries across the globe. Check the TV listings for for the time in your area.
HIGHLIGHT SHOW - A one-hour highlight show recapping the race will air in various countries across the globe. Check the TV listings for the time in your area.
TV NETWORKS: FOX Sports Australia, FOX Sports Asia, Sky TV New Zealand, ESPN Latin America, MCS France, Star Times Africa.
AMSOIL GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIP
TV Schedule
Round 8 | Snowshoe | Snowshoe, WV
Saturday, August 26
Bike Highlight Show - 7:00 pm EST - NBC Sports Network
2017 STANDINGS
Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
450 Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|439
|2
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|411
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|409
|4
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|320
|5
|Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
|294
250 Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|451
|2
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|387
|3
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|330
|4
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|324
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|319
ANIMATED TRACK MAP
Race Day Schedule
|6 am - 12 am
|Gates Open
|7 am - 2 pm
|Will Call
|7:30 am
|Mandatory Riders Meeting
|6:45 am
|Chapel Service
|8:15 am - 8:30 am
|250 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|8:35 am - 8:50 am
|250 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|8:50 am - 9 am
|Track Maintenance
|9 am - 9:15 am
|450 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|9:20 am - 9:35 am
|450 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|9:35 am - 9:50 am
|Track Maintenance
|9:45 am - 9:50 am
|250 Class Grp B Start Practice - 5 minutes
|9:50 am - 10:05 am
|250 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes - Timed
|10:10 am - 10:15 am
|250 Class Grp A Start Practice - 5 minutes
|10:15 am - 10:30 am
|250 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes - Timed
|10:30 am - 10:45 am
|Track Maintenance
|10:40 am - 10:45 am
|450 Class Grp A Start Practice - 5 minutes
|10:45 am - 11 am
|450 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes - Timed
|11:05 am - 11:10 am
|450 Class Grp B Start Practice - 5 minutes
|11:10 am - 11:25 am
|450 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes - Timed
|11:25 am - 11:35 am
|Track Maintenance
|11:35 am - 11:50 am
|250 Consolation Race
|11:55 am - 12:10 pm
|450 Consolation Race
|12:25 pm - 1 pm
|Opening Ceremonies
|1 pm - 1:05 pm
|250 Class Sight Lap
|1:10 pm - 1:45 pm
|250 Class Moto #1
|1:45 pm - 2 pm
|Podium Interviews
|2 pm - 2:10 pm
|450 Class Sight Lap
|2:10 pm - 2:45 pm
|450 Class Moto #1
|2:45 pm - 3 pm
|Podium Interviews
|3 pm - 3:10 pm
|250 Class Sight Lap
|3:10 pm - 3:45 pm
|250 Class Moto #2
|3:45 pm - 4 pm
|250 Winners Circle
|4 pm - 4:10 pm
|450 Class Sight Lap
|4:10 pm - 4:45 pm
|450 Class Moto #2
|4:45 pm - 5 pm
|450 Winners Circle
|5 pm
|Press Conference