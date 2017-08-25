How to Watch: Ironman

How to Watch Ironman

August 25, 2017 1:00pm
by:

Don't miss the television or online coverage of the 12th and final round of the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, the Christi Hubler Chevrolet Ironman National. Get the rundown below on how to watch qualifiers and all four motos on Saturday, August 26.

If you miss a race, full replays will be available on-demand with the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass.

LUCAS OIL PRO MOTOCROSS

TV Schedule

ROUND 12 | Ironman | Crawfordsville, IN
Saturday, August 26

450 AND 250 MOTO 1 - 1:00 p.m. EST - MAVTV

Once again this year, MAVTV will air the first motos from all 12 rounds live. Use the MAVTV channel finder to see if you currently get MAVTV. You can also use that link to request that your cable provider carry MAVTV if they currently do not.

450 and 250 MOTO 2 - 5:00 p.m. EST - NBC Sports Network

Use the NBCSN channel finder to see if you currently get NBCSN in your area.

HIGHLIGHT SHOW
Thursday, August 31

450 and 250 CLASS - 2:00 a.m. EST - NBC Sports Network

Online Schedule

ROUND 12 | Ironman | Crawfordsville, IN
Saturday, August 26

New this year, the entire season streams live, on-demand, and commercial-free with the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass.

QUALIFIERS - 10:00 a.m. EST - NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)

450 AND 250 MOTO 1 - 1:00 p.m. EST - NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)

450 AND 250 MOTO 2 - 3:00 p.m. EST- NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)

In the U.S., NBC Sports Gold is available on Apple iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and online at ProMotocross.com/live and NBCSportsGold.com.

International

Online

New this year, the entire season streams live, on-demand, and commercial-free with the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass, available in Canada, UK, Germany, Sweden, Ireland, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Austria, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, and Japan.

QUALIFIERS10:00 a.m. EST - ProMotocross.com (LIVE)

MOTO 1 AND MOTO 2 - 1:00 p.m. EST, ProMotocross.com (LIVE)

Access the stream at ProMotocross.com and NBC Sports Gold app available on iOS and Android in Canada, UK, Germany, Sweden, Ireland, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Austria, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg and Japan.

Television

The Nationals will be simulcast to various countries across the globe. Check the TV listings for for the time in your area.

HIGHLIGHT SHOWA one-hour highlight show recapping the race will air in various countries across the globe. Check the TV listings for the time in your area. 

TV NETWORKS: FOX Sports Australia, FOX Sports Asia, Sky TV New Zealand, ESPN Latin America, MCS France, Star Times Africa.

AMSOIL GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIP

TV Schedule

Round 8 | Snowshoe | Snowshoe, WV
Saturday, August 26

Bike Highlight Show - 7:00 pm EST - NBC Sports Network

2017 STANDINGS

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross

450 Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO439
2Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA411
3Marvin Musquin La Reole, France409
4Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom320
5Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA294
Full Standings

250 Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA451
2Jeremy Martin Millville, MN387
3Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL330
4Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA324
5Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH319
Full Standings

OTHER LINKS

Live Timing Lucas Oil Pro Motocross

450 Entry List

250 Entry List

2017 Numbers

Race Center

FOLLOW RACER X

Twitter - @racerxonline

Instagram - racerxonline

Facebook

ANIMATED TRACK MAP

Race Day Schedule

6 am - 12 am Gates Open
7 am - 2 pm Will Call
7:30 am Mandatory Riders Meeting
6:45 am Chapel Service
8:15 am - 8:30 am 250 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:35 am - 8:50 am 250 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:50 am - 9 am Track Maintenance
9 am - 9:15 am 450 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:20 am - 9:35 am 450 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:35 am - 9:50 am Track Maintenance
9:45 am - 9:50 am 250 Class Grp B Start Practice - 5 minutes
9:50 am - 10:05 am 250 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes - Timed
10:10 am - 10:15 am 250 Class Grp A Start Practice - 5 minutes
10:15 am - 10:30 am 250 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes - Timed
10:30 am - 10:45 am Track Maintenance
10:40 am - 10:45 am 450 Class Grp A Start Practice - 5 minutes
10:45 am - 11 am 450 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes - Timed
11:05 am - 11:10 am 450 Class Grp B Start Practice - 5 minutes
11:10 am - 11:25 am 450 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes - Timed
11:25 am - 11:35 am Track Maintenance
11:35 am - 11:50 am 250 Consolation Race
11:55 am - 12:10 pm 450 Consolation Race
12:25 pm - 1 pm Opening Ceremonies
1 pm - 1:05 pm 250 Class Sight Lap
1:10 pm - 1:45 pm 250 Class Moto #1
1:45 pm - 2 pm Podium Interviews
2 pm - 2:10 pm 450 Class Sight Lap
2:10 pm - 2:45 pm 450 Class Moto #1
2:45 pm - 3 pm Podium Interviews
3 pm - 3:10 pm 250 Class Sight Lap
3:10 pm - 3:45 pm 250 Class Moto #2
3:45 pm - 4 pm 250 Winners Circle
4 pm - 4:10 pm 450 Class Sight Lap
4:10 pm - 4:45 pm 450 Class Moto #2
4:45 pm - 5 pm 450 Winners Circle
5 pm Press Conference